The Point, Feb. 28, 2025: Music and arts festival rocks Gainesville

Fans watch Five Door Sedan perform at Heartwood Soundstage during the Sunshine Music & Arts Festival on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. "This is a great night in music," Gainesville resident Gary Brooks said. (Brooke Park/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Live music the highlight of the Sunshine Music & Arts Festival. "Over 60 people attended the event. The music styles ranged from jazz to indie to folk, which allowed all ages to appreciate the music. Little girls danced in front of the stage, while older couples hugged one another or sat in chairs listening to the music."

• Florida Storms: Florida's most recent rain put a small dent in the drought, but not for all. "The severe drought is now labeled as a moderate, level one drought. This seems like a slight improvement, but it’s a welcome one, especially since January and February are the driest months of the year."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Gainesville moves forward with school zone, red-light cameras. "The cameras won’t start right away. The city attorney’s office will need to draft two ordinances that outline the camera program operation. Those ordinances will be notified to the public and then return to the City Commission at two separate meetings for a first and second vote."

• WCJB: UF Health, ACFR publish medical journal detailing mobile stroke treatment unit success. "'There’s a 40% higher likelihood that they will survive compared to standard EMS,' said David Lykens, ACFR Captain of EMS Special Operations."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua calls off inquiry into planning staff departures. "Upon the request of city attorney Marian Rush, the commission waived its rules to allow for a vote during comment time. Two weeks ago, commissioners had voted unanimously to direct Rush to bring back suggestions for an outside attorney who could independently conduct an inquiry or investigation into the reason for the planners’ exodus."

• Gainesville Sun ($): Alachua County Sheriff's Office files appeal in $15 million racial discrimination lawsuit. "On Feb 7, an Alachua County jury unanimously awarded more than $15 million in damages and lost wages to Kevin Davis, a former sergeant who was found to have suffered racial discrimination under the administration of former Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr."

Estas son las historias en español más resaltantes del mes

• Noticias WUFT: Poniendo Pinochas en el Pajar . “Serie especial de 3 artículos que presentan la historia y desafíos de la industria maderera en el norte de Florida.”

• Noticias WUFT: De la lucha contra el cáncer a la esperanza: La inspiradora historia de Lauren Price . “Cuando Lauren Price era solo una niña de 8 años, su familia recibió la peor noticia. El tumor que los médicos habían encontrado en su rodilla era cancerígeno.”

• Noticias WUFT: Los precios del chocolate parecen más altos esta temporada de San Valentín . “El día de San Valentín se celebró a pesar de los precios amargos del chocolate. Chocolaterías locales como “Thornebrook Chocolates” enfrentan desafíos debido a los altos precios de los proveedores.”

• Noticias WUFT: HCA North Florida Hospital lanza nuevo programa de donación de leche materna . “El Hospital HCA North Florida ha anunciado una nueva colaboración con el banco de leche materna de Florida para ofrecer un programa de donación de leche materna a las madres de la comunidad y sus bebés que lo necesiten.”

Around the state

Seagrass is a primary food source for manatees. (Courtesy of Save the Manatee Club)

• WUSF-Tampa: Feds say Florida manatee will not be declared an endangered species. "Federal officials said recent counts of the manatee population in Florida show that their numbers have stabilized and don't warrant upgrading their status to endangered - at least for now."

• Central Florida Public Media: As immigration roundups ramp up, sheriffs face a bed space shortage. "In total, those facilities only have about 2,000 available beds, he said. He added there are about 700,000 warrants out for migrants in the country illegally who have existing orders of deportation – many of whom are in Florida. They would be targeted first in the coming weeks."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Florida shoppers are boycotting anti-DEI companies on Friday. Here's what you need to know. "Adner Marcelin, the President of Tallahassee’s NAACP, said on Thursday that he hopes the boycott will get the attention of the business community."

• WLRN-Miami: Less than half of vintage condo buildings in South Florida have turned in their required inspection. "More than 12,000 condominium buildings in Florida are subject to new regulations put in place after the collapse of a Surfside building in 2021. They were supposed to be inspected by the end of last year for any structural problems. Fewer than 40% have disclosed the results of their inspections."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Florida Senate unveils sweeping child welfare measure. "The bill would require the Department of Children and Families to collect more data about where children in state care are placed, to keep them away from commercial sexual exploitation."

• WLRN-Miami: Florida refuges hit by federal job cuts: 'We're holding our breath to hang on to what we have.' "Wildlife refuges across South Florida that encompass more than 700,000 acres inhabited by some of the planet’s most threatened animals, from Key deer to Florida panthers, are having staffs slashed amid the wave of government layoffs."

• News Service of Florida: Florida amendment proposal would nix lieutenant governor, create efficiency commissioner. "The proposal (HJR 1325) would give the commissioner of government efficiency authority to 'audit, investigate and report on fraud, waste and abuse' in the executive branch and in local governments and special districts."



