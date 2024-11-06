The Point, Nov. 6, 2024: Who won? What passed? 2024 election results

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



Local election results

Alachua County Sheriff candidate Chad Scott watches results come in during an election night watch party at Heartwood Soundstage in downtown Gainesville, Fla., on Nov. 5, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)

The unofficial results of yesterday's general election are in. Here are some of the highlights across North Central Florida.

In Alachua County, Mary Alford won county commission district 1 and Anna Prizzia won county commission district 3. Kim Barton remains the county supervisor of elections.

In one of the region’s most expensive races, Alachua County sheriff candidate Emery Gainey spent 225,000 dollars, only for his night to end in a mandatory recount against Democratic opponent Chad Scott. The difference between votes for Gainey and Scott was less than three-tenths of 1%, or 395 votes.

There were a number of local amendments on the ballot. The Alachua County one mill tax passed. An amendment to elect Alachua County Commissioners on an at-large basis also passed.

Gainesville voters decided to transfer control of Gainesville Regional Utilities back to the city.

In Marion County, voters established a half-cent sales surtax to fund school infrastructure projects and improvements.

High Springs had four city charter amendments on the ballot, all of which passed.



Amendment 1 updates the city’s corporate boundary to that of the present-day boundary.

Amendment 2 allows for electronic advertisement of public notices. It

Amendment 3 requires commissioners and charter officers to swear under oath they are allowed and able to hold office.

Amendment 4 updates the names of public parks and adds the Sports Complex to the list of publicly owned lands.

Two sheriffs secured third terms, each approaching nearly a decade in office. In Putnam County, Homer “Gator” DeLoach defeated opponent Edison Edison, securing 83% of the vote. Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John won in a landslide race against no-party affiliate candidate Harry K. Weaver.

There was a major upset in the Columbia County Commissioner race. Kevin Parnell toppled Ron Williams, who has served as an elected official for more than 30 years. Williams raised roughly $8,000 and spent less than 10% of it.

Mark Cioffi of the Hernando County School Board race spent nearly 20 times his opponent, Michelle Bonczek, and lost.

Scroll through our live blog of election night for a complete recap of results in north central Florida.

State level election results

Chad Johnson takes a call from his campaign consultant Brett Doster confirming his win for State House District 22 at Stonehouse Grill in Newberry, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 5th 2024. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)

In the Florida Legislature, Judson Sapp won House District 20, Chad Johnson won House District 22 and Stan McClain won Senate District 9.

Brian Kramer is the new State Attorney for the 8th Circuit.

Kat Cammack secured a third term for U.S. House District 3, and Michael Waltz won the U.S. House District 6 seat.

There were six statewide ballot initiatives up to voters this year:



Amendment 1 - Partisan Election of School Board Members failed

Amendment 2 - Right to Hunt and Fish passed

Amendment 3 - Adult Personal Use of Marijuana failed

Amendment 4 - Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion failed

Amendment 5 - Annual Adjustments to the Value of Certain Homestead Exemptions passed

Amendment 6 Repeal of Public Campaign Financing Requirements failed

