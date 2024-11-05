Republicans hold onto Florida's District 9 State Senate seat

Republican Stan McClain won the District 9 state senate race Tuesday night in a decisive race over Democrat Sylvain Doré.

McClain’s win with nearly two-thirds of the vote upholds the district’s trend of Republican representation. This also marks McClain's shift from state representative to state senator.

McClain, 62, has over 12 years of experience in Florida’s public sector. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, McClain has lived in Marion County for the past three decades, during which he has built a reputation as a public servant and general contractor. His background includes serving as a Marion County Commissioner and representing District 27 in the Florida House of Representatives from 2016 to 2022.

McClain’s campaign centered on key issues such as property insurance reform, affordable housing and the preservation of traditional values. His platform aimed to appeal to voters seeking stability and solutions to economic and infrastructural challenges. McClain is involved with local organizations, including the Florida Home Builders Association and the Marion County Children’s Alliance.

Prior to the new boundaries, Republican Keith Perry had represented much of the same area in District 8 starting in 2016. When District 9 was newly drawn in 2022 to include Marion, Levy, and southern Alachua counties, Perry won the seat, continuing Republican representation in the region.

The Florida Legislature will begin its new session on March 5 next year.