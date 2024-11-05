Michael Waltz wins reelection for fourth term to U.S. House District 6

Michael Waltz (R) was reelected for a fourth term as the representative for the U.S. House District 6 on Tuesday night.

Waltz won the seat in a landslide race against his opponent James Stockton (D), who was running for the office for the first time. He had about two-thirds of the vote when the Associated Press called the race at 7:33 p.m., a smaller margin than the Republican primary in August.

Waltz, 50, first won the seat in 2018, and has held a dominant hold on the seat, winning by more than 50% of the votes in the 2020 and 2022 elections.

Waltz was born in Boynton Beach and raised in Jacksonville. He graduated from the Virginia Military Institute with a degree in international studies in 1996. He also served 27 years in the U.S. Army and National Guard. Waltz officially retired during his second congressional term in 2020. Waltz was awarded four Bronze Stars, including two for Valor for his time serving in combat with tours in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa.

Waltz married his wife, Dr. Julia Nesheiwat, who was a Homeland Security adviser under former-president Donald Trump, in 2021. They currently live in St. Augustine with their son, Armie. He also has a daughter named Anderson who is in college.

His total expenditures and distributions for his campaign were $2,105,447, which is $649,249 less than his campaign in 2022. According to Open Secrets, he spent the most funding on Response America, a marketing firm geared towards helping candidates connect with voters.

District 6 serves more than 700,000 people living in parts of Marion, Lake, Putnam, Volusia, Flagler and St. Johns counties.