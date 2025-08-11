WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump taps conservative economist to lead statistics agency

By Scott Horsley
Published August 11, 2025 at 7:50 PM EDT
President Trump plans to name conservative economist E.J. Antoni to head the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Trump fired the bureau's previous leader after a disappointing jobs report.
Jim Watson
/
AFP
President Trump plans to name conservative economist E.J. Antoni to head the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Trump fired the bureau's previous leader after a disappointing jobs report.

President Trump plans to nominate conservative economist E.J. Antoni to lead one of the government's top statistical agencies, ten days after firing the previous chief over a disappointing jobs report.

Antoni is an economist at the right-leaning Heritage Foundation. He previously worked for the conservative Texas Public Policy Foundation.

"Our economy is booming, and E.J. will ensure that the Numbers released are HONEST and ACCURATE," Trump wrote on a social media post.

If confirmed by the Senate, Antoni would take control of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is responsible for producing the monthly jobs report as well as tracking inflation.

Trump fired the previous commissioner of labor statistics, Erika McEntarfer, less than two weeks ago, after the bureau reported weaker than expected job gains for May, June and July. The president said the numbers were rigged to make him look bad — a claim that was widely dismissed by independent economists.

The BLS post is typically held by apolitical technocrats who serve terms that span presidential administrations. The choice of a partisan economist to oversee the bureau is likely to raise fresh questions about the reliability of market-moving government data.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR News
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.

Subscribe to The Point newsletter

Sign up to get a daily morning email with a roundup of all the need-to-know news and information from our area and the state of Florida, curated by WUFT News.

* indicates required