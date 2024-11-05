Which Gainesville, Alachua and Marion counties' ballot amendments passed in the 2024 election?

Eight ballot amendments passed and none failed following Election Day across North Central Florida. Here’s a rundown of each.

Alachua County One Mill Tax

Voters on Tuesday renewed a property tax for arts programs in schools, a move that will continue to critically fund teachers’ salaries and equipment across the Alachua County School District.

The One Mill tax, which has been renewed until 2029, will continue to fund arts classes, school libraries and academic magnets. The tax uses $1 per every $1,000 of property value to sponsor the programs and has been in place since 2009.

Gainesville Regional Utility control

Gainesville voters also decided to transfer control of Gainesville Regional Utilities back to the city by 72.56%.

The amendment eliminates the GRU authority led by a governor-appointed chair that previously oversaw the utility. Under the amendment, city officials will govern the utility.

Though the amendment passed, a lawsuit between the GRU Authority and city might prevent it from going into effect.

Alachua County Commissioners at-large voting

An amendment to elect Alachua County Commissioners on an at-large basis also passed, 71.61%.

The commissioners were previously elected on a by-district basis, meaning only voters who lived in a commissioner’s district could vote in that commissioner’s race. The amendment allows all Alachua County voters to elect all commissioners.

Though voters have decided on the amendment, a judge ruled in October that its language is “unlawful,” meaning the results of the election may ultimately not take effect. The Alachua County Commission, which supported the amendment’s passage, is appealing the decision.

High Springs

The four charter amendment questions on the November ballot for High Springs voters are:



Shall the City’s corporate boundary be updated to that of the present-day boundary and provide for the ability of the City to change its boundary as prescribed by law?

Results: Yes, 70.52%



Shall the City’s Charter be amended to allow for electronic advertisement of public notices in the event the City has followed the requirements of Fla. Stat. 50.0311 and require five weeks of online publication in the event of electronic advertisement?

Results: Yes, 78.77%



Shall the City’s Charter be updated to require commissioners and charter officers to assert they are not precluded from holding office pursuant to Article VI, Section 4 of the Florida Constitution prior to taking office and to allow the City Commission to make supplemental appropriations or reductions and to require the City Manager to inform the City Commission when revenues will be insufficient to meet appropriation amounts?

Results: Yes, 79.23%



Shall the City’s Charter be amended to update the names of public parks and add the Sports Complex to the list of publicly owned lands?

Results: Yes, 78.44%



Marion County half-cent tax

In Marion County, voters established a half-cent sales surtax to fund school infrastructure projects and improvements. It passed by 59.42%.

The surtax will raise the overall sales tax in Marion County from 7% to 7.5% for 10 years. Without the tax, several school renovations would continue being delayed or remain incomplete, the school district says. A previous version of the tax passed from 2005 to 2009, with just over half of voters approving.

