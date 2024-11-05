Gallery: North Florida heads to the polls
1 of 10 — 05 110524 Gainey AL 02.JPG
Alachua County Sheriff Incumbent Emery Gainey (right) and his wife Cathy Gainey (left) react as results come in during a watch party at Butler Plaza in Gainesville, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
2 of 10 — 08 110424 Election Chad Scott LA 04.JPG
Alachua County Sheriff candidate Chad Scott waits for results to come in during an election night watch party at Heartwood Soundstage in downtown Gainesville, Fla., Nov. 5, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
3 of 10 — 06 110424 Chad Scott Election 01.JPG
Alachua County Sheriff candidate Chad Scott watches results come in during an election night watch party at Heartwood Soundstage in downtown Gainesville, Fla., on Nov. 5, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
4 of 10 — 07 110524 Election SOE DP 2.JPG
Eight Judicial Circuit Judge Susan Miller-Jones speaks to Alachua County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler as members of the canvassing board at the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections office building in Gainesville, Fla., on Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
5 of 10 — 03 110424 Mary Alford Election 01.JPG
Mary Alford sits among her baked goods during an election night watch party at Heartwood Soundstage in downtown Gainesville, Fla., on Nov. 5, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
6 of 10 — 09 110524 Election SOE DP 5.JPG
Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton speaks to canvassing board members at the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections office building in Gainesville, Fla., on Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
7 of 10 — 02 110524 Election SOE DP 9.JPG
Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton speaks to a canvassing board member at the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections office building in Gainesville, Fla., on Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
8 of 10 — 01 110524 Election Brian Kramer AL 01.JPG
Florida State Attorney Incumbent Brian Kramer (right) and Rebecca Shinholser (left) check the polls on Visors Rooftop at Spurrier's Gridiron Grille in Gainesville, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
9 of 10 — 04 110524 Election SOE DP 4.JPG
Members of the canvassing board team check ballots at the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections office building in Gainesville, Fla., on Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
10 of 10 — 10 110524 Johnson Election SJ 05 (1).JPG
Chad Johnson takes a call from his campaign consultant Brett Doster confirming his win for State House District 22 at Stonehouse Grill in Newberry, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 5th 2024. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)