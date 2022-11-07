The Point, Nov. 7, 2022: Florida medical boards block treatment for trans youth

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• Gainesville Sun ($): Sheriff Clovis Watson chose not to give employees 7% raise despite having funds to do so. “Alachua County officials are asking Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. to account for millions of dollars intended for employee raises that never made it to their wallets.”

• Mainstreet Daily News: UF community rallies against antisemitism. “Not a seat went unused during the Chabad UF Jewish Student and Community Center’s special solidarity gathering on Friday evening.”

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua County finalizes $700,000 land purchase. “Alachua County settled on the purchase of 75.77 acres on Friday for $749,030 from the Carr and McNab families, representing the first phase of a planned conservation corridor.”

• Ocala Gazette ($): City plans to meet water demands. “Efforts to ensure that Ocala residents always have clean drinking water took a major step forward earlier this month when City Council moved ahead with plans to build a second water treatment plant.”

• Gainesville Sun ($): Alachua County Public Schools in need of bus drivers, parents irritated over delays. “A shortage of bus drivers for Alachua County Public Schools continues to be a problem, with parents from the Hidden Oaks community among those experiencing regularly late buses.”

• The Alligator: More than half of UF presidential search candidates were white males. “Nearly two-thirds of more than 700 UF presidential candidates were white or men, according to presidential demographics data obtained by The Alligator.”

• WCJB: 16 horses were rescued in Williston after they were left to starve. "Deputies said this is a felony investigation and they will be identifying the owner and caretaker."

Around the state

• News Service of Florida: Florida medical boards vote to block treatments for transgender minors. "Doctors will no longer be allowed to provide treatments such as puberty-blocking medications, hormone therapy and surgery to transgender people younger than 18, under rules approved Friday by the Florida Board of Medicine and the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine."

• Tallahassee Democrat ($): Florida Surgeon General Ladapo appears on anti-vaccine podcast, promotes medical falsehoods. "Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo recently appeared on the podcast of a prominent anti-vaccine advocate, where he continued to make claims about vaccines that are contradictory to widespread medical consensus."

• The Marshall Project: Florida’s voter fraud arrests are scaring away formerly incarcerated voters. "In conversations with several formerly incarcerated people and nine volunteers working to register the people with felony convictions in several states, The Marshall Project found that Florida’s raids reverberated well beyond the state’s borders."

• WFLA-Tampa: Publix earnings drop 54% in most recent quarter, compared to 2021. "According to the company’s release, net earnings through Sept. 24 were $394.1 million. The year before, in 2021, their third-quarter earnings were $856.9 million."

• News4Jax: Will a potential strike by United, American and Delta pilots impact holiday travel? "Weeks away from the busiest travel season of the year, pilot unions with United, American, and Delta Airlines aren’t seeing eye to eye. United and Delta pilots are even threatening to walk off on the job."

• Florida Politics: Travelers urged not to bring fruit from overseas, lest fruit flies tag along. "For those who already have tickets for a much-needed post-election vacation out of the country, a reminder to not come home as part of the problem — the problem being a proliferation of invasive species in Florida."

From NPR News

• Technology: Twitter begins advertising a paid verification plan for $8 per month.

• Sports: Nike suspends its relationship with Kyrie Irving over his antisemitic post.

• Business: In the Adobe and Pantone dispute, creators are left in the dark.

• Elections: The pandemic changed how — and when — Americans vote.

• Nature: If bumblebees can play, does it mean they have feelings? This study suggests yes.

• Nature: The National Park Service wants humans to stop licking this toad.

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.