Photo gallery: FSU holds vigil to honor shooting victims

WUFT | By Sydney Johnson
Published April 19, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Community members walk past the Uncounquered Statue after a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Community members walk past the Uncounquered Statue after a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
A pair embrace during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
A pair embrace during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
A man carries a cross thrugh a crowd of mourners during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
A man carries a cross thrugh a crowd of mourners during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
A woman nurses the flame of a candle during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
A woman nurses the flame of a candle during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
FSU President Richard McCullough grasps the hand of a sudent during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
FSU President Richard McCullough grasps the hand of a sudent during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Students light a candle during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Students light a candle during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
A student lights a candle during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
A student lights a candle during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Students stand in front of a Salvation Army emergency services vehicle during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Students stand in front of a Salvation Army emergency services vehicle during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Community members gather during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Community members gather during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
A man holds a cross among a crowd of mourners during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
A man holds a cross among a crowd of mourners during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
A mourner prays during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
A mourner prays during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
A collection of flowers lay on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
A collection of flowers lay on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
A collection of flowers, candles and notes gather on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
A collection of flowers, candles and notes gather on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Students place flowers, candles and notes during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Students place flowers, candles and notes during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Sydney Johnson
Sydney is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Sydney Johnson