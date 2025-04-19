Photo gallery: FSU holds vigil to honor shooting victims
1 of 14 — FSU Vigil 041825 SJ 01 copy.jpg
Community members walk past the Uncounquered Statue after a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
2 of 14 — FSU Vigil 041825 SJ 02.jpg
A pair embrace during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
3 of 14 — FSU Vigil 041825 SJ 03.jpg
A man carries a cross thrugh a crowd of mourners during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
4 of 14 — FSU Vigil 041825 SJ 04.jpg
A woman nurses the flame of a candle during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
5 of 14 — FSU Vigil 041825 SJ 05.jpg
FSU President Richard McCullough grasps the hand of a sudent during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
6 of 14 — FSU Vigil 041825 SJ 06.jpg
Students light a candle during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
7 of 14 — FSU Vigil 041825 SJ 07.jpg
A student lights a candle during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
8 of 14 — FSU Vigil 041825 SJ 08 copy.jpg
Students stand in front of a Salvation Army emergency services vehicle during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
9 of 14 — FSU Vigil 041825 SJ 09 copy.jpg
Community members gather during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
10 of 14 — FSU Vigil 041825 SJ 10 copy.jpg
A man holds a cross among a crowd of mourners during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
11 of 14 — FSU Vigil 041825 SJ 11 copy.jpg
A mourner prays during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
12 of 14 — FSU Vigil 041825 SJ 12 copy.jpg
A collection of flowers lay on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
13 of 14 — FSU Vigil 041825 SJ 13 copy.jpg
A collection of flowers, candles and notes gather on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
14 of 14 — FSU Vigil 041825 SJ 14 copy.jpg
Students place flowers, candles and notes during a vigil on Langford Green in honor of the mass shooting at FSU a day earlier. The community gathered on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)