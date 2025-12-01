Gallery: New UF football head coach arrives in Gainesville
1 of 20 — 120125 UF FB HC Arrival ML 04.jpg
Florida head coach Jon Sumrall does the Gator Chomp on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at University Air Center at Gainesville Regional Airport in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
2 of 20 — 120125 UF FB HC Presser ML 07.jpg
Florida head coach Jon Sumrall smiles on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at the James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
3 of 20 — 120125 UF FB HC Presser ML 15.jpg
Former Florida head coach Urban Meyer is interviewed on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at the James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
4 of 20 — 120125 UF FB HC Presser ML 03.jpg
Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin speaks on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at the James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
5 of 20 — 120125 UF FB HC Presser ML 04.jpg
Florida head coach Jon Sumrall holds a jersey with athletic director Scott Stricklin on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at the James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
6 of 20 — 120125 UF FB HC Presser ML 10.jpg
Florida linebacker Myles Graham walks into the press conference on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at the James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
7 of 20 — 120125 UF FB HC Presser ML 13.jpg
A Sumrall jersey sits on a chair reserved for Florida head coach Jon Sumrall on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at the James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
8 of 20 — 120125 UF FB HC Presser ML 08.jpg
Florida head coach Jon Sumrall speaks on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at the James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
9 of 20 — 120125 UF FB HC Presser ML 09.jpg
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway walks into the press conference on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at the James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
10 of 20 — 120125 UF FB HC Presser ML 11.jpg
Florida head coach Jon Sumrall walks into the interview room on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at the James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
11 of 20 — 120125 UF FB HC Presser ML 17.jpg
Former Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel is interviewed on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at the James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
12 of 20 — 120125 UF FB HC Presser ML 16.jpg
Former Florida head coach Steve Spurrier signs a young fan’s football on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at the James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
13 of 20 — 120125 UF FB HC Presser ML 14.jpg
Former Florida head coach Steve Spurrier is interviewed on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at the James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
14 of 20 — 120125 UF FB HC Arrival ML 05.jpg
Florida head coach Jon Sumrall participates in a cheer on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at University Air Center at Gainesville Regional Airport in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
15 of 20 — 120125 UF FB HC Arrival ML 03.jpg
Florida head coach Jon Sumrall does the Gator Chomp as he steps off the plane on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at University Air Center at Gainesville Regional Airport in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
16 of 20 — 120125 UF FB HC Arrival ML 01.jpg
Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin waits for head coach Jon Sumrall to arrive on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at University Air Center at Gainesville Regional Airport in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
17 of 20 — 120125 UF FB HC Arrival ML 02.jpg
Former Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel waits for head coach Jon Sumrall to arrive on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at University Air Center at Gainesville Regional Airport in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
18 of 20 — 120125 UF FB HC Arrival ML 06.jpg
Florida head coach Jon Sumrall greets athletic director Scott Stricklin on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at University Air Center at Gainesville Regional Airport in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
19 of 20 — 120125 UF FB HC Arrival ML 07.jpg
Florida head coach Jon Sumrall goes for a fist bump on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at University Air Center at Gainesville Regional Airport in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
20 of 20 — 120125 UF FB HC Arrival ML 09.jpg
Florida head coach Jon Sumrall goes for a fist bump on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at University Air Center at Gainesville Regional Airport in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
