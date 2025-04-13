WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Photo gallery: Gators men's basketball team celebrated during halftime of Orange and Blue Game

WUFT | By Hanna Maglio
Published April 13, 2025 at 5:36 AM EDT
Todd Golden reveals a new championship sign during the men's basketball championship celebration at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WRUF)
1 of 13  — 041225 UF Mens Basketball Celebration 01.jpg
Micah Handlogten makes a face during the men's basketball championship celebration at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WRUF)
2 of 13  — 041225 UF Mens Basketball Celebration 02.jpg
Micah Handlogten tackles Isaiah Brown during the men's basketball championship celebration at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WRUF)
3 of 13  — 041225 UF Mens Basketball Celebration 03.jpg
Olivier Rioux throws a T-shirt into the stands during the Orange & Blue Game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WRUF)
4 of 13  — 041225 UF Mens Basketball Celebration 04.jpg
Alijah Martin spins the ball on his finger during the men's basketball championship celebration at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WRUF)
5 of 13  — 041225 UF Mens Basketball Celebration 05.jpg
Olivier Rioux holds up the new championship sign during the men's basketball championship celebration at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WRUF)
6 of 13  — 041225 UF Mens Basketball Celebration 06.jpg
Walter Clayton Jr. chomps during the men's basketball championship celebration at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WRUF)
7 of 13  — 041225 UF Mens Basketball Celebration 07.jpg
Will Richard hands the mic to Walter Clayton Jr. during the men's basketball championship celebration at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WRUF)
8 of 13  — 041225 UF Mens Basketball Celebration 08.jpg
Walter Clayton Jr. high-fives teammates during the men's basketball championship celebration at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WRUF)
9 of 13  — 041225 UF Mens Basketball Celebration 09.jpg
Alijah Martin puts down the trophy during the men's basketball championship celebration at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WRUF)
10 of 13  — 041225 UF Mens Basketball Celebration 10.jpg
Micah Handlogten walks off the field after the men's basketball championship celebration at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WRUF)
11 of 13  — 041225 UF Mens Basketball Celebration 11.jpg
Harvey Ward speaks during the men's basketball championship celebration at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WRUF)
12 of 13  — 041225 UF Mens Basketball Celebration 12.jpg
Will Richard during the men's basketball championship celebration at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WRUF)
13 of 13  — 041225 UF Mens Basketball Celebration 13.jpg
Hanna Maglio
