Photo gallery: Gators men's basketball team celebrated during halftime of Orange and Blue Game
Todd Golden reveals a new championship sign during the men's basketball championship celebration at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WRUF)
Micah Handlogten makes a face during the men's basketball championship celebration at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WRUF)
Micah Handlogten tackles Isaiah Brown during the men's basketball championship celebration at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WRUF)
Olivier Rioux throws a T-shirt into the stands during the Orange & Blue Game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WRUF)
Alijah Martin spins the ball on his finger during the men's basketball championship celebration at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WRUF)
Olivier Rioux holds up the new championship sign during the men's basketball championship celebration at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WRUF)
Walter Clayton Jr. chomps during the men's basketball championship celebration at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WRUF)
Will Richard hands the mic to Walter Clayton Jr. during the men's basketball championship celebration at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WRUF)
Walter Clayton Jr. high-fives teammates during the men's basketball championship celebration at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WRUF)
Alijah Martin puts down the trophy during the men's basketball championship celebration at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WRUF)
Micah Handlogten walks off the field after the men's basketball championship celebration at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WRUF)
Harvey Ward speaks during the men's basketball championship celebration at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WRUF)
Will Richard during the men's basketball championship celebration at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WRUF)