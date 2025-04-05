Photo gallery: Gator men's basketball defeats Auburn in Final Four
1 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 01.JPG
Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) celebrates a three-pointer as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
2 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 02.JPG
Florida forward/center Alex Condon (21) passes as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
3 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 03.JPG
Florida guard Alijah Martin (15) celebrates a three-pointer as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
4 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 04.JPG
Florida forward Thomas Haugh (10) floats the ball up against Auburn forward Chaney Johnson (31) as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
5 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 05.JPG
Florida guard Will Richard (5) fights for the ball against Auburn guard Miles Kelly (13) as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
6 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 06.JPG
Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) reaches for the ball as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
7 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 07.JPG
Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) goes up against Auburn forward Chaney Johnson (31) as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
8 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 09.JPG
Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) takes the ball downcourt as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
9 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 10.JPG
Florida Head Coach Todd Golden gets fired up as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
10 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 11.JPG
Florida Head Coach Todd Golden stares down Auburn forward/center Johni Broome as they walk out pregame as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
11 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 12.JPG
Florida guard Will Richard (5) and forward/center Alex Condon (21) embrace as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
12 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 13.JPG
Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) is fouled by Auburn guards Tahaad Pettiford (0) and Denver Jones (2) as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
13 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 14.JPG
Florida guard Denzel Aberdeen (11) looks for a pass as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
14 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 15.JPG
Florida guard Will Richard (5) celebrates as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
15 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 16.JPG
Florida Head Coach Todd Golden gets fired up as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
16 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 17.JPG
Florida guard Will Richard (5) goes up for a layup as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
17 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 18.JPG
Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) makes a face as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
18 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 19.JPG
Florida guard Denzel Aberdeen (11) fades away for a midrange jumper as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
19 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 20.JPG
Gator students celebrate a three-pointer as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
20 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 22.JPG
Florida guard Alijah Martin (15) flies through the air as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
21 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 23.JPG
Florida guard Alijah Martin (15) slam dunks the ball as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
22 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 24.JPG
Florida guard Isaiah Brown (20) celebrates as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
23 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 25.JPG
Florida guard Will Richard (5) celebrates as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
24 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 26.JPG
Florida forward Thomas Haugh (10) is fouled by Auburn center Dylan Cardwell (44) as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
25 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 28.JPG
Florida guard Alijah Martin (15) rises up for a dunk as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
26 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 30.JPG
Florida guard Cooper Josefsberg (33) celebrates a dunk as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
27 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 31.JPG
Florida center Micah Handlogten (3) celebrates a dunk as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
28 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 32.JPG
Florida guard Alijah Martin (15) looks for a pass midair as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
29 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 33.JPG
Florida guard Will Richard (5) celebrates a stop as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
30 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 34.JPG
Florida forward/center Alex Condon (21) goes airbone to defend Auburn forward/center Johni Broome (4) as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
31 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 35.JPG
Florida forward Thomas Haugh (10) celebrates with guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
32 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 36.JPG
Florida Head Coach Todd Golden calls a play as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
33 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 37.JPG
Florida guard Alijah Martin (15) celebrates as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
34 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 38.JPG
Gator students watch a free throw as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
35 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 39.JPG
Florida forward/center Alex Condon (21) blocks Auburn guard Tahaad Pettiford (0) as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
36 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 40.JPG
Florida center Rueben Chinyelu (9) gets into a heated argument with Auburn forward/center Johni Broome (4) as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
37 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 41.JPG
Florida guard Alijah Martin (15) points to the crowd as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
38 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 42.JPG
Gator students celebrate as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
39 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 43.JPG
Gator students celebrate as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
40 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 45.JPG
Gator students celebrate as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
41 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 46.JPG
Florida Head Coach Todd Golden walks off the court after the game smiling as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis
42 of 42 — 040525 UF M Basketball Auburn ML 47.JPG
Florida center Rueben Chinyelu (9) is interviewed postgame as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Matthew Lewis