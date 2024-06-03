Photos: Silver Spurs Rodeo brings athletes to Kissimmee
Horseback riders hold up flags reading during the Silver Spurs Rodeo in Kissimmee, Fla., on Friday, May 31, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Sage Isom from Hodge, Ala., hangs on during the bull riding competition at the Silver Spurs Rodeo in Kissimmee, Fla., on Friday, May 31, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
A child hangs on to a sheep while competing in the mutton busting event at the Silver Spurs Rodeo in Kissimmee, Fla., on Friday, May 31, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Tom Mangus of Williston, Fla., attempts to lasso on a calf during the tie-down roping competition at the Silver Spurs Rodeo in Kissimmee, Fla., on Friday, May 31, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Grant Worthington of Marshall, Mont., rides a horse bareback during the Silver Spurs Rodeo in Kissimmee, Fla., on Friday, May 31, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Juan Alcazar(left) and Cale Tous (right) compete during the team roping competition at the Silver Spurs Rodeo in Kissimmee, Fla., on Friday, May 31, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Paige Willis from Foutain, Fla., competes during the barrel racing event at the Silver Spurs Rodeo in Kissimmee, Fla., on Friday, May 31, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Jesse Henry of Saint Cloud, Fla., competes during the bareback riding competition at the Silver Spurs Rodeo in Kissimmee, Fla., on Friday, May 31, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)