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UF freshman killed in accident while crossing University Avenue

WUFT | By Amanda Blumberg
Published October 26, 2026 at 4:41 PM EDT
WUFT News file image
WUFT News file image

A University of Florida student identified as 19-year-old Hazel Krauss is dead after an accident near the 2300 block of West University Avenue Saturday.

According to the Gainesville police department, Krauss was crossing the street around 11:33 p.m. when a driver swerved to avoid another car and hit her. She later died at UF Health Shands Hospital.

“We think they saw her- we don’t know if it was a complete stop or if they slowed down- which caused the second car to swerve,” Gainesville Police Department Public Information Officer Art Forgey said.

Forgey added that Krauss was standing on the double yellow line in the middle of the roadway when she was hit.

According to her social media accounts, Krauss was originally from Chicago and was a sister of the Delta Gamma sorority in her first semester studying at Warrington College of Business.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
Tags
Law and Public Safety Gainesville Police DepartmentGainesvilleUFpedestrianaccident
Amanda Blumberg
Amanda is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Amanda Blumberg

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