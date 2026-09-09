Two men walking near campus with rifles not breaking law, UFPD says

As two men with what appeared to be rifles strapped across their backs walked near the University of Florida campus Wednesday, it caused a stir.

On the popular app YikYak, students questioned the men's motives. Others wondered why the university did not take action.

University of Florida Police sent a campus alert at 1:57 p.m. — roughly 90 minutes after the first report came in — thanking those who reported the men. UFPD added the men were on public sidewalks and not university property.

"While this type of demonstration can be alarming, Florida law does not prohibit individuals from carrying rifles openly while in public spaces," the campus alert said.