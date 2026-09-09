WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2026 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two men walking near campus with rifles not breaking law, UFPD says

WUFT | By Anthony Montalto
Published September 9, 2026 at 4:14 PM EDT
Two men who appear to be armed with rifles walk across from Tigert Hall, where protesters gathered, followed by a UFPD officer, in Gainesville Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. (Julianna Bendeck/WUFT News)
Two men who appear to be armed with rifles walk across from Tigert Hall, where protesters gathered, followed by a UFPD officer, in Gainesville Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. (Julianna Bendeck/WUFT News)

University of Florida Police sent a campus alert Wednesday afternoon saying the two had not walked onto campus.

As two men with what appeared to be rifles strapped across their backs walked near the University of Florida campus Wednesday, it caused a stir.

On the popular app YikYak, students questioned the men's motives. Others wondered why the university did not take action.

University of Florida Police sent a campus alert at 1:57 p.m. — roughly 90 minutes after the first report came in — thanking those who reported the men. UFPD added the men were on public sidewalks and not university property.

"While this type of demonstration can be alarming, Florida law does not prohibit individuals from carrying rifles openly while in public spaces," the campus alert said.
Tags
Law and Public Safety UFpoliceFlorida Carryconcealed carrygunspublic safety
Anthony Montalto
Anthony oversees news story editing and publication on WUFT.org.
See stories by Anthony Montalto

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required