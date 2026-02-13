‘One of most rewarding jobs of my life’: School crossing guards recognized by city

They’re the rarely recognized heroes at the traffic intersections every morning and afternoon keeping children safe near schools: crossing guards.

The crossing guards say the role fills them with purpose.

“This is one of the most rewarding jobs of my life,” said Cassandra Scott, 66.

She couldn’t sit with the free time she had in retirement anymore, so came out of retirement to become a crossing guard for the Gainesville Police Department. She’s been keeping children safe for four years.

Watching the same groups of students at Talbot Elementary and Lincoln Middle grow up over the years gives Scott purpose, she said.

The Gainesville Police Department honored its crossing guards earlier this month during Florida School Crossing Guard Appreciation Day, gathering in the “Hall of Heroes” at police headquarters.

Police department and city employees discussed the role of crossing guards beyond just keeping children safe from motorists, sometimes even providing life lessons such as showing children how to tie their shoes.

Tracy DeLuca, a city grants coordinator, said crossing guards gave her children confidence to cross the road safely.

“I was about to lecture them on crossing the road but my kid said ‘Mom, the crossing guard already taught us’ and I was like ‘Oh, OK,” DeLuca said.

Gainesville Police Chief Nelson Moya said the unit’s work is difficult but crucial to the community. Most crossing guards earn about $26,000 per year.

Alessia Lavayen/WUFT GPD Police Chief Nelson Moya speaking in the “Hall of Heroes” about his deep appreciation for the crossing guards. “The crossing of our kids, not to get cheesy, that’s pretty important around here,” said Moya.

“You’re unsung only because you’re not on the front lines,” Moya said. “But you are felt every day.”

Moya referenced chaos and violence in the Gainesville community recently — one example was a gun battle at a busy intersection between officers and a suspected murderer last month. But the efforts of the crossing guards are a steady force, he said.

“You’re not just crossing kids,” Moya said. “You’re an extension of public safety, an extension of our organization.”

The GPD school crossing guard coordinator, Pamela Miles, said she remembers being terrified the first day on the job 11 years ago. Eventually, students started to know her by name. She said she noticed children who would walk with their shoes untied.

“They’re embarrassed because they don’t know how to tie the shoe and then you have to realize that,” Miles said. “You just go and tie the shoes.”

She said her love for the children is unconditional. It doesn’t matter whether they’re big or small, she said she loves them all. She keeps socks and gloves in her car to give to the kids in case they get too cold.

Crossing guard Clifford Peppers said he stays for the children.

Alessia Lavayen/WUFT A group of crossing guards share a celebratory lunch at the Gainesville Police Department. Some of the dishes were homemade by guards.

“I got a little kid come by in a stroller hollering, ‘Clifford, Clifford, Clifford,’ and so I love doing it,” Peppers said.

Parents and families express their appreciation, the guards said.

Ronald “Ronnie” Pomposini said a parent bought him a McDonald’s breakfast. He said he received gift cards from his neighbors and gratitude from the children.

“They love me because I’m like a big little kid,” said Pomposini.

Pomposini worked in law enforcement before retiring and becoming a crossing guard.

He described working with the children as one of the greatest gifts. His routine is doing a dance every Friday. The children look forward to it.

DeLuca thanked the guards for their efforts.

“The rain, the cold, everything, we see it so thank you,” she said. “We love you.”