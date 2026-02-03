WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Photo gallery: Suspect pursuit closes I-75 near Paynes Prairie

WUFT
Published February 3, 2026 at 11:56 PM EST
Florida Traffic Cameras show I-75 in Alachua County closed in both directions between Gainesville and Micanopy as Florida Highway Patrol and the Alachua County Sherrif's Office respond to a barricaded subject in their vechile on Tuesday evening, Feb. 3, 2026.
Florida Traffic Cameras show I-75 in Alachua County closed in both directions between Gainesville and Micanopy as Florida Highway Patrol and the Alachua County Sherrif's Office responded to a subject barricaded in their vehicle on Tuesday evening, Feb. 3, 2026.
Florida Traffic Cameras show I-75 in Alachua County closed in both directions between Gainesville and Micanopy as Florida Highway Patrol and the Alachua County Sherrif's Office responded to a subject barricaded in their vechile on Tuesday evening, Feb. 3, 2026.
Florida Traffic Cameras show I-75 in Alachua County was closed in both directions between Gainesville and Micanopy as the Florida Highway Patrol and the Alachua County Sherrif's Office responded to a subject barricaded in their vehicle on Tuesday evening, Feb. 3, 2026.
Interstate 75 in Alachua County was closed in both directions between Gainesville and Micanopy, as the Florida Highway Patrol and the Alachua County Sherrif's Office responded to a subject barricaded in their vechile on Tuesday evening.
Law and Public Safety GainesvilleAlachua County

