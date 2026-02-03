Photo gallery: Suspect pursuit closes I-75 near Paynes Prairie

2 of 2 — I75 Closure Barricade Subject 02.png

Florida Traffic Cameras show I-75 in Alachua County was closed in both directions between Gainesville and Micanopy as the Florida Highway Patrol and the Alachua County Sherrif's Office responded to a subject barricaded in their vehicle on Tuesday evening, Feb. 3, 2026.

Photo by Florida Traffic Cameras