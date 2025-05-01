PolitiFact FL: Trump says Kilmar Abrego Garcia has '‘MS-13’ on his knuckles.'

WLRN has partnered with PolitiFact to fact-check Florida politicians. The Pulitzer Prize-winning team seeks to present the true facts, unaffected by agenda or biases.

President Donald Trump repeatedly clashed with ABC News’ Terry Moran about whether Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia — whom the U.S. government deported to El Salvador in March despite an order not to deport him there — had MS13, representing the MS-13 gang, tattooed on his knuckles.

During the ABC News interview that aired April 29, Trump referred to an image he shared on Truth Social on April 18 showing what he said was Abrego Garcia’s tattoos.

The image shows a left hand with four tattoos, one on each finger — a marijuana leaf, a smiley face with the letter X for eyes, a cross and a skull.

The hand also displays an M, an S, a 1 and a 3 in a printed font above these tattoos. The words describing the pictorial tattoos also appear below each one in a small, printed typeface.

Trump told Moran that Abrego Garcia’s hand says MS13, which Moran said was disputed and that some had said the tattoos were "interpreted that way." Trump said, "Don't do that — M, S, one, three — it says M, S, one, three." Moran countered, "That was Photoshopped."

Moran tried to move on, but Trump continued. "Terry, do you want me to show you the picture?" Trump said. "He had ‘M,’ ‘S’ as clear as you can be. Not ‘interpreted.’"

After Moran again tried to shift to a question about Ukraine, Trump said that Abrego Garcia has "got ‘MS-13’ on his knuckles."

Trump’s ABC News interview goes far beyond the impression he left when he shared an image on Truth Social of what he said were Abrego Garcia’s finger tattoos. Trump insisted in the ABC News interview that "MS-13" appears on Abrego Garcia’s hand as a clear sign of gang affiliation, which was part of the evidence used to deport him.

When we asked the White House for comment, a spokesperson said that any law enforcement or immigration official with on-the-ground experience could link Abrego Garcia’s tattoos to the MS-13 gang.

The figures M, S, 1 and 3 and the words below the symbols don’t appear in other recent photographs of Abrego Garcia’s hand, including one that Salvadoran government officials took when Abrego Garcia met with Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., on April 17. El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele shared it on X.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously risen from the “death camps” & “torture”, now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!🍹 pic.twitter.com/r6VWc6Fjtn — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 18, 2025

The tattoos also do not appear in a family photo of Abrego Garcia shared by immigration advocates.

MS-13 experts told PolitiFact that none of the pictorial tattoos in the photograph is a known signifier of MS-13.

The Abrego Garcia case and gang allegations

The Trump administration deported Abrego Garcia on March 15 to CECOT, a Salvadoran mega-prison where Trump has sent hundreds of Salvadoran and Venezuelan men who were previously in the U.S. But Abrego Garcia had a protection order that was supposed to prevent him from being deported to El Salvador. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lawyers acknowledged that they were aware of the restriction and in court filings called his removal an "oversight" and "an administrative error."

The Trump administration has said that Abrego Garcia and others deported to El Salvador were MS-13 gang members, which Abrego Garcia and attorneys have denied in court filings. All of the men were deported without due process; the government didn’t present evidence of their gang membership before a judge in the deportation case and the migrants weren’t given the opportunity to defend themselves. The New York Times reported most of the 238 men deported to El Salvador have neither criminal records in the U.S. nor documented links to a Venezuelan prison gang.

When Abrego Garcia was arrested in March 2019, a police informant told police he was an MS-13 member, according to a report known as a "gang field interview sheet." A judge initially ruled in 2019 that government evidence about Abrego Garcia’s gang membership was "trustworthy," and was upheld on appeal; later, two federal judges ruled that the government’s information was unsupported. It was based on clothing Abrego Garcia wore at the time of his 2019 arrest and information from what a since-fired police officer called a confidential source.

Abrego Garcia’s attorneys say the MS-13 gang membership accusation was fabricated.

Abrego Garcia’s attorneys have sought to reverse his deportation, but the government has argued that since he left U.S. jurisdiction, it cannot take action. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the government must "facilitate" Abrego Garcia’s release. (Abrego Garcia has since been moved to a lower-security prison, according to news reports.)

What do the tattoos in the photograph mean?

As for the pictorial tattoos on Abrego Garcia’s hand, marijuana leaves, crosses and skulls are widely used by people who do not belong to gangs. Gang crime experts said they did not stand out to them as MS-13 markers.

"I don’t believe a ‘dangerous individual’ would have such anodyne and farcically generic tattoos on his hand," said Liliana Castañeda Rossmann, a California State University San Marcos emerita professor of communication and author of the book "Transcending Gangs: Latinas Story Their Experience."

Sean Kennedy, a former federal public defender in California and now a Loyola Law School professor, said that in his experience representing and interacting with current and former MS-13 members, "The tattoos in the photo don't look familiar to me."

Such designs are out of character with typical MS-13 tattoos, Kennedy said.

"Within MS-13 culture, such markings would likely be frowned upon and even viewed as a sign of cowardice, as they could be interpreted as an attempt to hide or downplay gang affiliation," Kennedy said. "That type of concealment goes against the gang's norms, which often demand bold, visible demonstrations of identity and loyalty."

Charles Katz, director of Arizona State University’s Center for Violence Prevention and Community Safety, concurred.

While Katz said that local law enforcement would be more familiar with specific tattoo designs in a given region, "I have worked on issues related to MS-13 for the past 15 years in El Salvador and the U.S. and I have never seen tattoos or graffiti suggesting that these particular tattoos are associated with MS-13."

Experts said tattoos can be helpful in identifying gang members, as long as they are one of multiple pieces of evidence.

"While police gang experts often use so-called gang tattoos as circumstantial evidence of alleged gang involvement, in my experience, they never use tattoos alone as definitive evidence of gang affiliation," said David M. Kennedy, a John Jay College of Criminal Justice professor who studies gangs. "This is particularly true where, as here, the tattoos are ambiguous and may reflect things other than gang ties, such as religion, loss, personal transformation or cultural identity."

Our ruling

Trump said Abrego Garcia "had ‘MS-13’ on his knuckles tattooed. … He had ‘MS’ as clear as you can be. Not 'interpreted.’"

The figures M, S, 1 and 3 and the words below the symbols don’t appear in other photographs of Abrego Garcia’s hand, including one shared by the Salvadoran government.

Experts in MS-13 and other gangs say the pictorial tattoos shown are not typical designs for MS-13 or other gangs, and they say that several of those tattoos are commonly used by people unaffiliated with gangs.

We rate the statement Pants on Fire!

