As news of a settlement over the Parental Rights in Education Act broke March 11, both sides appeared to proclaim victory. Here are four things PolitiFact Florida learned from reading the settlement.
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s claim that President Joe Biden refuses to detain illegal migrants ignores detentions and deportations under Biden's administration and migrant releases under previous presidents, experts said.
Mass shootings are most commonly perpetrated by young men. Experts say most extremist attacks in the past few decades have been motivated by right-wing ideologies.
Available evidence suggests Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face each other for the presidency in November. So, what happens if one of the major party’s presidential tickets opens up before inauguration day?
In 2023, the Transportation Security Administration reported seizing 6,737 firearms at airport checkpoints, the most in the agency’s 23-year history.
Organizations that collect data on mass shootings each use their own definitions for them — some of which are broad such as incidents in which at least four people are injured or killed. Other databases use a narrower definition that includes at least four deaths.
The Senate immigration bill would have hired thousands of asylum officers and expanded their powers, but asylum officers are already employed to decide asylum cases.
Miami-Dade County school officials are facing backlash over its so-called permission slip policy. But teaching African American history is required by state statute and Miami-Dade schools comply with that throughout the year, the district’s chief academic officer said.
The state of Florida is preventing transgender people from changing the "M" or "F" on an existing license. But it’s unclear how this change would affect new license applications or license-holders who have already changed their licenses to reflect their gender identities.
The special counsel, Robert Hur, found that President Joe Biden mishandled classified documents but didn’t pursue criminal charges, saying the evidence did not establish Biden’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt and that Biden would be sympathetic to a jury.
Crime data in the United States is notoriously incomplete, but experts agreed that general trends from state and FBI data show people ages 18 to 20 — and in many datasets people in their early-to-mid 20s — are likelier to commit deadly shootings than other age groups.
Harris’ statistic is close even when counting just the populations of states with abortion bans at six weeks or less. When adding in states that ban abortion after 12 or 15 weeks of pregnancy, the number of affected women grows to about 40%.