Politifact FL: Tim Walz signed law expanding driver’s licenses access to immigrants

WLRN has partnered with PolitiFact to fact-check Florida politicians. The Pulitzer Prize-winning team seeks to present the true facts, unaffected by agenda or biases.

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., in a Fox News interview claimed that Democrats are wrongly trying to portray Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as a moderate.

Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, "is a radical progressive," who wants "open borders," Donalds said Aug. 6.

"Tim Walz signed into law driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants in Minnesota, he wanted health care for illegal immigrants in Minnesota, this guy is incredibly left-wing," Donalds said.

Donalds repeated his claim on X, listing things that he said represented "The real Tim Walz."

U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., and social media posts on TikTok and X repeated similar claims about Walz’s record.

On March 7, 2023, as Minnesota governor, Walz signed H.F. 4, a bill that expanded access to driver’s licenses to people in the state, regardless of their immigration status. State House and Senate Democrats broadly supported the measure, and only one House Republican supported it.

This law reversed a 2003 order by former Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty that barred the state from issuing licenses to people who were in the country illegally.

Walz said in March 2023 that the bill would make roads safer and that he was a "longtime supporter of this bill."

"Ensuring drivers in our state are licensed and carry insurance makes the roads safer for all Minnesotans," Walz said.

READ MORE: Politifact FL: Who is Tim Walz? What to know about Kamala Harris’ new running mate

PolitiFact contacted Donalds’ office, but got no response. The Harris-Walz campaign did not comment. The Minnesota governor’s office did respond, either.

About 81,000 people are living illegally in Minnesota, the Migration Policy Institute, a think tank, estimates. Minnesota’s population is about 5.7 million people.

2023 law

The law took effect Oct. 1, 2023, and it lets immigrants lacking permanent legal status obtain a standard Minnesota driver’s license or identification card.

To obtain a driver’s license, people must:

Present two identifying documents, such as an unexpired international passport or a foreign birth certificate, a consular card or evidence of current Minnesota residency.

Attest that they live in Minnesota.

Pay the license or ID legal fees.

Pass a written test on the rules of the road and a driving skills test.

Minnesota is the most recent state to pass this type of legislation. The District of Columbia and 18 other states, including California, Colorado and New York, have also enacted laws to let people illegally in the U.S. obtain driver’s licenses.

Our ruling

Donalds said, "Tim Walz signed into law driver's licenses for illegal immigrants in Minnesota."

That’s correct. Walz signed a bill in 2023 expanding access to driver’s licenses regardless of immigration status in Minnesota.

Minnesota is one of 19 states that lets people illegally in the country apply for a driver’s license.

We rate Donalds’ claim True.

Our Sources