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Trump pressures countries to help reopen Strait of Hormuz

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 16, 2026 at 11:50 AM EDT

Editor’s note: This segment was updated to reflect a change in guest.

President Trump is pressuring several countries to help the U.S. reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively closed. The blockade is driving up oil and gas prices and cutting off a large portion of the world’s crude oil supply.

Reporter and political analyst Negar Mortazavi joins us with the latest on the war in Iran.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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