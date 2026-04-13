How women have helped preserve history through the art of decorating and collecting

A host of items displayed on glass countertops, desks, racks and in storefront windows fill Bond’s Vintage Vault in Micanopy.

A lacy, slightly yellowed wedding dress. A glass case of vintage brooches, dulled with age and studded with red, blue, and green gemstones. A small, rusted vanity holds Avon perfume bottles tucked in its drawers, likely preserved since the 1980s.

The common thread connecting them all: the women who wore, designed, and shopped for them.

Antique stores play a key role in preserving and celebrating the lives of women. The scattered items found in and around these shops are artifacts that have quietly intertwined with women’s lives over the past decades. From cookware and home décor to knee-high vintage boots, women’s artifacts keep the antique business alive — particularly in Micanopy.

Charlie Bond, owner of Bond’s Vintage Vault, said women are central to the world of antiquing.

“Without women, I don’t think there would be any antiques,” Bond said. “I think antiques and femininity kind of go together.”

A Gainesville native, Bond opened his two-room shop about a year and a half ago. It features thousands of items, from large wooden desks to small porcelain angel figurines. His customer base is roughly 80% women, 20% men.

“Without women, we’d have a store full of this,” he said, gesturing at an antler relic. “Not beautiful — ugly.”

Bond also highlighted the historical role of women in preserving antiques.

“They’re the ones that were buying this stuff and keeping it around,” he said. “It wasn’t the men, that’s for sure.”

For collectors like Reagan Smith, antiquing is a regular activity.

Racks of women’s clothing are displayed at Bond’s Vintage Vault in Micanopy. (Lily Perkins/WUFT News)

Smith, a staff member at Shady Oak Gallery in Micanopy, said her connection to vintage items extends into nearly every part of her life.

“That’s all I do,” Smith said. “Everything from my house is from antique stores around here.”

Beyond aesthetics, Smith said secondhand items carry emotional weight and history.

“I feel like when you buy secondhand, you’re almost adopting a pet. It’s someone’s preloved item,” she said. “All of their energy is still in that. I think it’s a beautiful thing that you can continue on someone’s legacy.”

Historians say women have long shaped collecting and preservation in the United States. By the late 19th and early 20th centuries, many women were not only purchasing decorative objects and artwork but also founding museums and cultural institutions to share their collections with the public.

As women gained greater financial independence and access to education during that period, they began participating more actively in cultural life. Many commissioned artwork, collected decorative objects and worked with artists and galleries to build collections that reflected their own tastes.

Barbara Wingo, owner of Time Zones Antiques and Collectibles in Micanopy, said women’s influence on collecting and design has deep historical roots.

Wingo, who opened her Micanopy storefront about a year and a half ago, is involved in several historical preservation organizations, including the St. Augustine Historical Society and the St. Augustine Historic Architectural Review Board.

“By the 20th century, it was the women that were picking out the furniture, the dishes and all that stuff,” Wingo said.

Women’s tastes, she said, often shaped the decorative items that eventually became antiques.

A table of assorted antiques at Bond’s Vintage Vault in Micanopy. (Lily Perkins/WUFT News)

“A lot of them were actually designed by women,” Wingo said. “They adorned themselves with the jewels. It was their taste that was reflected, in the jewelry or even in the clothes.”

The influence of women can be seen throughout antique stores like those in Micanopy. Jewelry cases filled with brooches, rings and necklaces often reflect styles that women once selected and wore as expressions of identity and personal taste.

Furniture and home decorations tell similar stories. Ornate mirrors, porcelain figurines, decorative china and embroidered linens reflect the aesthetic decisions women historically made within their homes.

Wingo said women have also played a major role in the antique industry itself.

“I think that women have been the backbone of the antique industry,” she said. “They have been, to a large extent, the proprietors. But they have also been the backbone of the buying — who bought all this stuff and made museums out of it.”

In Micanopy, a small town known for its historic charm and quaint antique shops, the legacy of these women continues. Stores line Cholokka Boulevard, filled with collections that span decades of fashion, household design and decorative art.

Every item in each store stands to represent a piece of everyday history shaped by the women who once owned it. Smith said antiquing helps conserve the memory of those women.

“I think it keeps it alive, so they’re not forgotten,” she said. “It preserves it…it really does.”

For shop owners like Bond and Wingo, those items are reminders of how personal taste and everyday decisions can shape what eventually becomes history.

“Without women,” Bond said, “there wouldn’t be much left to collect.”