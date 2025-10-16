Palatka City Commission struggles to agree on next steps for city manager

The Palatka City Commission voted to restore the city manager’s position after discussing allegations of misconduct during a special meeting called on Wednesday.

An investigation was conducted by an external law firm following several employee complaints about Palatka City Manager Marcia Carty.

The report held nine allegations including improper comments on employee appearance, creating a toxic workplace environment and asking personal favors from public works.

Carty addressed each of the allegations but denied any intentional wrongdoing.

“I really regret that we’re here, it just hurts my heart,” said Carty.

In one complaint she was accused of making public works employees fix doorknobs in her house. She denied ever specifically asking for help but did discuss maintenance troubles around the employees and accepted their help when offered.

City Commissioner Will Jones questioned Carty about whether she allowed public works to be in her house, but she deflected the question saying she wasn’t home at the time they came by and still doesn’t know the details.

“When we talk about asking employees to do things for personal use or repairs, I do think the city manager is held to a higher standard and if the city manager isn’t aware that that’s not something you can do, how would any other employee know?” said Robbi Correa, the Palatka city mayor. “I would hope the city manager would know that more than anybody.”

Another complaint accused Carty of making improper comments on an employee’s appearance and racial identity.

“I need to learn more about speaking kindly,” said Carty following the allegations.

City Commissioner Justin Campbell raised concerns about Carty’s behavior, reminding the commission that similar complaints were reported back in March 2025. He continued that Carty has already taken classes on workplace behavior following the previous reports.

The meeting went on for about three hours as the commissioners and mayor debated the best course of action and voiced their uncertainty.

Several commissioners expressed concerns about protection for the employees and due process for Carty.

Ultimately, a motion was filed by City Commissioner Anne Henderson Davis to restore Carty as city manager under the following terms:

Work with and be guided by an experienced city manager

Hold a workshop to boost employer and employee relations

Complete International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC) certification

Have employees continue to report to Police Chief Jason Shaw as acting assistant city manager

The motion was reluctantly approved in a 3-2 vote, and the Palatka City Commission will meet again on Oct. 20 to discuss the terms further.

