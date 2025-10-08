Florida bill proposes renaming campus roads after Charlie Kirk, sparks backlash at UF

A proposal filed in the Florida legislature Tuesday would rename a roadway on all 40 of the state’s public university and college campuses after conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk.

The bill , sponsored by Rep. Kevin Steele, R-Hudson, mandates the renaming of “a prominent or well-traveled roadway” on each campus. If passed, institutions that fail to comply within 90 days would risk losing state funding.

At the University of Florida, the bill identifies Stadium Road as the proposed location to be renamed in Kirk’s honor.

Steele said the intent of the legislation is to commemorate Kirk’s life and his impact on civic engagement among young conservatives.

“Charlie was an inspiration to a lot of young adults, and I think he brought back conversation,” Steele said. “He reminded us that courage is not noise, but conviction, and I think it’s important that we stand united with that same vision.”

Kirk visited UF’s campus in February as part of his nationwide debate tour aimed at promoting conservative dialogue on college campuses. Thirteen years ago, he founded Turning Point USA, now one of the largest conservative student organizations in the country, with more than 850 active chapters. UF’s chapter, which has held events including a candlelight vigil following Kirk’s murder, is among the organization’s most active in Florida.

The bill quickly drew criticism from Democratic lawmakers, who argued that it politicizes higher education and distracts from more pressing statewide issues.

Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, said that while she condemns the violence surrounding Kirk’s death, she believes the legislation is more symbolic than substantive.

“This bill clearly attempts to make our college campuses more partisan, and it also just ignores the historical context for our college campuses that helps us retain and recruit top talent,” Eskamani said. “If we’re trying to attract the best and the brightest, regardless of political affiliation, this type of bill hurts that endeavor.”

She called the measure “inflammatory” and “a political stunt,” adding that it is unlikely to pass because of its broad impact across multiple state universities.

Steele said he is open to amending the bill to rename different roads on certain campuses to avoid changing names that hold cultural or historical importance. However, he said the designated roads must remain highly visible and frequently used.

At UF, the proposal has sparked strong reactions among students across the political spectrum.

Yolie Larus, 34, a member of Turning Point USA at UF and a graduate tax program student, said she believes the government is overreaching with the proposal.

“It’s enforcing colleges to honor a specific message,” she said. “Regardless of whether it would’ve been Charlie or somebody else, I think it goes against what TPUSA stands for.”

The Turning Point USA chapter at the University of Florida held a vigil last month at the Plaza of the Americas to honor the life and impact of the organization’s late founder. The event drew more than 250 mourners, including Larus.

Since Charlie Kirk’s death, TPUSA at UF has continued its programming and events in his memory, Larus said. But the group’s members have also voiced concerns about how lawmakers are using his legacy in ongoing political debates.

“Technically, they can do it, but legally, I don't think it’s going to fly,” she said.

Larus, who holds a law degree from UF, said the bill “raises a huge red flag” for her and sees it as a “constitutional violation.”

“As much as I respect Kirk and his message wholeheartedly, it should not be forced.”

Juan Osorio, 20, a political science junior and vice president of UF College Democrats, said the bill reflects a broader pattern of partisan lawmaking.

“It’s designed to create further division between people, especially on our college campuses,” Osorio said. “It follows a pattern by the Republican Party of Florida of trying to incite as much division as possible on our college campuses through intimidation.”

The bill’s filing follows recent controversy in Alachua County, where Florida Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas scolded the Alachua County School Board on Oct. 7 for “failing to follow state directives” and reprimanded Vice Chair Tina Certain for comments she made about Kirk on social media.

Certain referred to him on Facebook as a “31-year-old uneducated white boy.” Kamoutsas called Certain “selfish” and questioned her fitness to serve on the board, citing her “lack of judgment” and the district’s poor-performing schools.

“Regardless of what someone posts online, our elected officials should face no threats of intimidation or threats of removal by the governor or his allies,” Osorio said. “We elected these people to represent us. Let us make our own decisions when it's time to reelect or not reelect Miss Certain.”

Matthew de la Riva, 21, a history senior and member of the Young Democratic Socialists of America at UF, called the proposal a “waste of university resources.”

“They’re commemorating a person whose worldview is hostile to most Florida students at a time when they could be protecting those students or sustaining academic departments,” de la Riva said.

Several students questioned the appropriateness of honoring Kirk at a public university.

“He didn’t support university education, so to honor him at a university seems disgraceful,” said Genevieve Curly, 19, a psychology sophomore.

Emily Wang, 19, a biochemistry sophomore, said the legislation blurs the line between honoring a person and enforcing political alignment.

“It’s forcing universities to promote a specific political viewpoint by requiring them to change the road name to someone who specifically promoted that political viewpoint,” Wang said.

Natalie Ortiz, 19, a computer science sophomore, said she was disturbed by the proposal, citing what she described as hypocrisy in which figures are publicly recognized.

“I think it’s crazy, bro,” Ortiz said. “He wasn’t some civil rights activist. He was actively spewing hatred. So, I don’t think that’s deserving when we’re still fighting to get people like Rosa Parks and others who actually fought for civil rights and helping others recognized — and they can’t even get on the dollar bill — but they’re gonna give him a whole road and a statue. It’s a little crazy.”

Ortiz added that, in her view, the proposed honor contradicts the nation’s values.

“I don’t think that for what he did, he stands for anything besides hatred and using skewed statistics to target people of color and minorities,” she said. “I don’t think that’s what America should stand for at all.”

UF spokesperson Cynthia Roldán stated that the university had no additional comment regarding the bill.

The proposal will be considered during the 2026 legislative session. If approved, it would take effect on July 1, 2026.

