Meet the candidates running in Ocala’s special election Tuesday

Ocala’s special elections are Tuesday.

Four elected offices will be on the ballot, but only two of them — for mayor and City Council District 3 — have contested races.

Incumbent Mayor Ben Marciano faces challenger Zackary Arbor Feliciano, and incumbent City Council member for District 3 Jay A. Musleh faces challengers Mark W. Clark and TamBoura Jenkins.

Incumbent Barry Mansfield for District 1 and District 5 incumbent Jim Hilty are running unopposed and retain their seats.

WUFT interviewed the candidates ahead of Tuesday’s contest.

MAYOR

Ben Marciano

Ben Marciano. (Courtesy photo)

Owner of the gym chain Zone Health and Fitness, Marciano first became Ocala mayor in 2023.

Marciano said his campaign is focused on improving the physical and mental health of the community.

“I am going to continue to put a major focus on the mental health of the community,” he said. “I see a lot of our kids and a lot of people in our community continue to struggle with that.”

Marciano emphasized that the most crucial role of a mayor is knowing when to gather people to get things done.

“I had a lady who was going to lose her home. She had a root system growing through her trailer. I was able to call a builder, who was able to work with her, and got her a new trailer,” he said.

Ocala has a soft mayor local government system, which means the mayor shares his power with the City Council, often giving the impression that the position is ceremonial. Marcinano said he sees the job as being the leader of the city.

“I don’t agree with it being called ceremonial,” he said. “You have more influence than pretty much everyone in the community.”

Aside from local issues, Marciano expressed concern for the country's division: “It is time for us to come together, regardless of beliefs and backgrounds, and work together for the good of our community.”

Ocala local elections are non-partisan.

Zackary "Arbor" Feliciano

Zackary "Arbor" Feliciano. (Courtesy photo)

As a 20-year-old challenger, Feliciano's most significant focus is on making the city more affordable.

He believes Ocala’s affordable housing challenges are the same nationally, with overseas firms owning many properties and increasing prices even as residents move out.

“I would strongly advise city council to impose a 5% vacant property tax,” Feliciano said.

He said he wants to use property taxes to help the poorest 20% of Ocala, distributing the revenue from businesses with over 1,500 employees to core needs.

“We really need to make sure the city government steps in to ease some of those basic services,” he said.

Feliciano has also emphasized the importance of supporting the homeless population of Ocala.

“I would love to establish a budget office,” he said. “That would work with our local charities and organizations to give them the right funding.”

This is Feliciano’s first time running for public office.

“I have been involved in politics, trying to make things better. This is my first real shot,” he said.

OCALA CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 3

Jay A. Musleh

Jay Musleh. (Courtesy photo)

Musleh, the incumbent for City Council District 3 for the last 13 years, initially decided not to run for reelection. But he changed his mind in July when, due to technical issues, no candidates qualified for the positions by the first deadline, which delayed the election process.

“You can always try to improve. You improve our processes and improve the daily life of our citizens,” Musleh said, explaining what motivated him to run again.

Musleh has been in the banking industry for 46 years.

“Gives me some good insight into the investment issues that the city would deal with,” Musleh said.

Musleh said his favorite project he took part in was the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, a community center with a gym, meeting room, banquet facility, and a library, entirely free for the citizens of Ocala.

When asked what makes him the best choice, Musleh said, “Experience matters; the fact that I have lived here my entire life matters.”

Mark W. Clark

Mark W. Clark. (Courtesy photo)

Clark is a retired Air Force officer. He said his campaign priorities revolve around the city council, which he thinks should communicate better with its citizens.

“If people know what is going on, then more people would engage,” he said.

Clark said he understands how his decisions can affect people.

“You have to make sure that the decisions are based on facts,” he said, “Make sure that people understand who you are, what you stand for, and why you’re leading them.”

Clark described his opponents in the race as great candidates, but he explained what makes him a better choice.

“So that your decision-making isn't all just focused on five people that all lived in the same area, all the time, you need to bring someone in to instigate and activate change,” he said.

As a closing note, Clark added, “I have dedicated my life to service.” He said. “ I would be very honored to have anyone vote for me.”

TamBoura Jenkins

TamBoura Jenkins. (Courtesy photo)

An Ocala business owner, Jenkins initially filed to run for mayor but later withdrew and qualified for City Council District 3.

One of Jenkins' goals for the city is affordable housing.

“Housing in Ocala has gotten out of hand because they allowed the builders to go unopposed,” he said.

He said many small businesses are closing, and he wants to help them.

“Have these large companies reinvest back into the community,” Jenkins said. “You invest that amount back into local business.”

He said these efforts would create better-paying jobs for the community, which is one of the themes of his campaign.

Jenkins said he is familiar with the struggles of being a small business owner. “I am a working man like the rest of you,” he said, “Ocala, your vote matters.”