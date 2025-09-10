WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
UF students rally to support Regional Transit System after route cutbacks

WUFT | By Victoria Perez,
Kaley Mantz
Published September 10, 2025 at 4:34 PM EDT
Protesters hold signs and walk from Turlington Plaze to The Hub during a RTS funding cut protest at the University of Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/ WUFT News)
1 of 7  — 091025 RTS Protest KM 05.JPG
Protesters hold signs and walk from Turlington Plaze to The Hub during a RTS funding cut protest at the University of Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/ WUFT News)
Protesters walk from Turlington Plaza to The Hub during a RTS funding cut protest at the University of Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/ WUFT News)
2 of 7  — 091025 RTS Protest KM 06.JPG
Protesters walk from Turlington Plaza to The Hub during a RTS funding cut protest at the University of Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/ WUFT News)
Protesters yell chants during a RTS funding cut protest in Turlington Plaza at the University of Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/ WUFT News)
3 of 7  — 091025 RTS Protest KM 01.JPG
Protesters yell chants during a RTS funding cut protest in Turlington Plaza at the University of Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/ WUFT News)
An RTS bus is seen behind protesters attending a RTS funding cut protest organized by Sunrise Movement GNV in Turlington Plaza at the University of Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/ WUFT News)
4 of 7  — 091025 RTS Protest KM 03.JPG
An RTS bus is seen behind protesters attending a RTS funding cut protest organized by Sunrise Movement GNV in Turlington Plaza at the University of Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/ WUFT News)
University of Florida students gather in Turlington Plaza for a protest against the RTS Bus funding cut on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/ WUFT News)
5 of 7  — 091025 RTS Protest KM 02.JPG
University of Florida students gather in Turlington Plaza for a protest against the RTS Bus funding cut on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/ WUFT News)
A crowd has formed during a RTS funding cut protest put on by Sunrise Movement GNV in Turlington Plaza at the University of Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/ WUFT News)
6 of 7  — 091025 RTS Protest KM 04.JPG
A crowd has formed during a RTS funding cut protest put on by Sunrise Movement GNV in Turlington Plaza at the University of Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/ WUFT News)
Protestors cheer when an RTS drives by during a RTS funding cut protest at The Hub at the University of Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/ WUFT News)
7 of 7  — 091025 RTS Protest KM 07.JPG
Protestors cheer when an RTS drives by during a RTS funding cut protest at The Hub at the University of Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/ WUFT News)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — University of Florida students rallied Wednesday in support of the city’s Regional Transit System after recent route cutbacks.

Many students rely on the bus service to get to and from campus. Gainesville scaled back routes after UF reduced its funding for the system.

Meanwhile, UF officials said the transit system has seen minimal changes for more than 20 years, so some adjustments are natural. The university said it will continue to review ridership data, gather feedback and refine the service to improve efficiency and access.
Government and Politics
Victoria Perez
Kaley Mantz
Kaley is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-294-1502 or emailing news@wuft.org.
