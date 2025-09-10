UF students rally to support Regional Transit System after route cutbacks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — University of Florida students rallied Wednesday in support of the city’s Regional Transit System after recent route cutbacks.

Many students rely on the bus service to get to and from campus. Gainesville scaled back routes after UF reduced its funding for the system.

Meanwhile, UF officials said the transit system has seen minimal changes for more than 20 years, so some adjustments are natural. The university said it will continue to review ridership data, gather feedback and refine the service to improve efficiency and access.

