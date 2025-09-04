WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Students react to Norman Tunnel Pride flag graffiti battle

WUFT | By Sebastian Broche,
Isabella Heupel
Published September 4, 2025 at 3:30 PM EDT
Sofia Wangensteen spray paints one end of the Norman Tunnel during a Planned Parenthood Generation Action event at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (Reyhan Kepic/WUFT News)
Sofia Wangensteen spray paints one end of the Norman Tunnel during a Planned Parenthood Generation Action event at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (Reyhan Kepic/WUFT News)

Students say the heavily traveled Norman Tunnel walkway has become the site of a back-and-forth graffiti battle.

The Florida Department of Transportation recently ordered the removal of all artistic roadway decorations, including pride crosswalks. Many students believe that decision sparked the tunnel dispute, which has since turned into a cycle of artwork being painted and repainted.

Some students see the tunnel as a symbol of expression, while others view the repeated defacing as a sign of deeper cultural divides.
Government and Politics
