Students react to Norman Tunnel Pride flag graffiti battle

Students say the heavily traveled Norman Tunnel walkway has become the site of a back-and-forth graffiti battle.

The Florida Department of Transportation recently ordered the removal of all artistic roadway decorations, including pride crosswalks. Many students believe that decision sparked the tunnel dispute, which has since turned into a cycle of artwork being painted and repainted.

Some students see the tunnel as a symbol of expression, while others view the repeated defacing as a sign of deeper cultural divides.