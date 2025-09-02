Alachua County School Board to decide on police access to school security cameras

The Alachua County School Board will decide whether to give Gainesville Police Department (GPD) direct access to school security cameras.

The proposed nine-page agreement would allow officers to tap into cameras during emergencies, providing real-time information to help first responders. The partnership would cover more than 26,000 students across the district.

Supporters say the added surveillance could improve safety, while some parents have raised concerns about privacy.

GPD Public Information Officer Art Forgey said the access would only be used in emergency situations.

“Some of the questions are, is this going to be big brother being intrusive,” Forgey said. “That’s not what we’re there for.” If approved, the agreement would start immediately.