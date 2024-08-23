WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Campaign 2024
These are the stories from election year 2024 — from local candidates in north central Florida to the state legislature, all the way to the battle for the White House.

Photo gallery: Day 4 of Democratic National Convention

WUFT | By Lauren Brensel,
Gabriel Velasquez Neira
Published August 23, 2024 at 6:38 AM EDT
A boy holds a United States flag and watches the Democratic National Convention at the United Center during the final night in Chicago, Ill., on Thursday, August 22, 2024. (Lauren Brensel/WUFT News)
A boy holds a United States flag and watches the Democratic National Convention at the United Center during the final night in Chicago, Ill., on Thursday, August 22, 2024. (Lauren Brensel/WUFT News)
Attendees of the Democratic National Convention enter the United Center for the final night in Chicago, Ill., on Thursday, August 22, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
Attendees of the Democratic National Convention enter the United Center for the final night in Chicago, Ill., on Thursday, August 22, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
A police officer stands outside as people are denied entry by order of the Fire Marshall into the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Thursday, August 22, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
A police officer stands outside as people are denied entry by order of the Fire Marshall into the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Thursday, August 22, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
An attendee holds a sign during the last night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Thursday, August 22, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
An attendee holds a sign during the last night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Thursday, August 22, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
Democratic House congressional candidate Gay Valimont, center, watches the Democratic National Convention outside the United Center in Chicago, Ill., after the Fire Marshall and security denied delegates and press access to day 4 Thursday, August 22, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
Democratic House congressional candidate Gay Valimont, center, watches the Democratic National Convention outside the United Center in Chicago, Ill., after the Fire Marshall and security denied delegates and press access to day 4 Thursday, August 22, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
People leave the United Center after Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her speech on the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Ill., Thursday, August 22, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
People leave the United Center after Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her speech on the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Ill., Thursday, August 22, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
Two people sit outside the United Center watching day 4 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Ill., Thursday, August 22, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
Two people sit outside the United Center watching day 4 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Ill., Thursday, August 22, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
Government and Politics
Lauren Brensel
Lauren is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
Gabriel Velasquez Neira
Gabriel is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
