Uncelebrated

The idea for the series came from the book “Working,” by the late Studs Terkel. The interviews conducted for his publication have been hugely influential in the lives of reporters, producers, and audio documentarians for decades. Each Uncelebrated story is told solely by the subject and offers a small glimpse into the lives of those who work so hard to make ours a bit easier.

Latest Episodes
  • Server Derek Castillo handles the Sunday morning breakfast rush at 16th Avenue Diner in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
    The server
    Derek Castillo of the 16th Avenue Diner in Gainesville tells of the routines and pressures of working in food service, from managing customer expectations to handling busy shifts.
  • Crossing Guard Helen Hester, 84, prepares for the end of the school day outside Meadowbrook Elementary in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
    The crossing guard
    Hellen Hestor helps children cross a busy Gainesville intersection each morning and carries the responsibility for their safety.
  • RTS Bus Driver Edward Hines drives the roads that make up route 76 in Gainesville, Fla. on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.
    The bus driver
    Edward Hines manages the responsibilities of driving a bus, including keeping to a schedule, watching for safety issues and interacting with passengers throughout the day.
  • Park Ranger Don Musen walks the trail at Cofrin Nature Park Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2025.
    The park ranger
    Don Musen has had a long career working in Florida’s state parks and helps visitors understand and enjoy the outdoors.
  • The gardener
    Hella Schull, a volunteer at Kanapaha Botanical Gardens, explains how gardening became a meaningful part of her daily life and how she cares for plants throughout the seasons.
  • Jaquelyn “Jackie” King, a rideshare driver for the company Uber, waits for rider Jimmy Rochelle in Gainesville, Fla., on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. Rochelle was using the rideshare service to get home from the UF Shands Hospital.
    The rideshare driver
    Jaquelyn King appreciates how rideshare driving offers flexibility for her schedule and the chance to meet a wide range of people.
  • Large Animal Veterinarian Joe Guevara takes a break in between conducting breeding soundness examinations on Alice and Carl Robie's ranch in Fort McCoy, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
    The large animal vet
    Dr. Joe Guevara does the daily work of a large-animal veterinarian, including long hours, travel between farms and caring for animals that require immediate attention.

