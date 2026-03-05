WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2026 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Rundown From WUFT News
The Rundown

The Florida House passed a bill that would give control of Gainesville Regional Utilities to the state

By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published March 5, 2026 at 2:35 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom.
Coming up on the show:

  • A bill passed in the Florida House would give control of Gainesville Regional Utilities to the state again. Host Kristin Chermont Spina spoke with state government reporter Tristan Wood about what that could mean for GRU customers and the city.
  • Later, a group of local artists draw inspiration from the Ocklawaha River.
  • Plus, Ocala honors famous underwater photographer Newton Perry with a star on the walk of fame.
The Rundown
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina
Latest Episodes

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required