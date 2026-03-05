The Florida House passed a bill that would give control of Gainesville Regional Utilities to the state

The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom.

Coming up on the show:

A bill passed in the Florida House would give control of Gainesville Regional Utilities to the state again. Host Kristin Chermont Spina spoke with state government reporter Tristan Wood about what that could mean for GRU customers and the city.

Later, a group of local artists draw inspiration from the Ocklawaha River.

Plus, Ocala honors famous underwater photographer Newton Perry with a star on the walk of fame.

