Rising measles cases in Florida, and what people can do to protect themselves
The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:
- First, Host Kristin Chermont Spina speaks to WUFT reporter Sofia Dinka about the rising cases of measles in Florida, and what people can do to protect themselves.
- Later, we explore a growing trend in the wedding industry, and it comes in a small package — micro weddings.
- Plus, a couple who went through simultaneous health scares is appreciating each other on Valentine's Day a bit more this year.