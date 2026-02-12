WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2026 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Rundown From WUFT News
The Rundown

Rising measles cases in Florida, and what people can do to protect themselves

By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published February 12, 2026 at 2:43 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:

  • First, Host Kristin Chermont Spina speaks to WUFT reporter Sofia Dinka about the rising cases of measles in Florida, and what people can do to protect themselves.
  • Later, we explore a growing trend in the wedding industry, and it comes in a small package — micro weddings.
  • Plus, a couple who went through simultaneous health scares is appreciating each other on Valentine's Day a bit more this year.
The Rundown
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina
Latest Episodes

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required