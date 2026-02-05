WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
The Rundown From WUFT News
The Rundown

What the arrests of US journalists mean for the freedom of the press

By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published February 5, 2026 at 2:50 PM EST
On this episode:

  • First, our host Kristin Chermont Spina speaks with David Cuillier, the director of the Brechner Center Freedom of Information Project at the University of Florida.
  • Next, we hear from a strawberry farmer in Newberry who has been struggling from the recent cold snap.
  • Later, we return to out series called Snap Chats, where we'll discuss a photo of a lion dance performed by the UF Chinese American Student Association.
The Rundown
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
