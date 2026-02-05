What the arrests of US journalists mean for the freedom of the press
Ways To Subscribe
On this episode:
- First, our host Kristin Chermont Spina speaks with David Cuillier, the director of the Brechner Center Freedom of Information Project at the University of Florida.
- Next, we hear from a strawberry farmer in Newberry who has been struggling from the recent cold snap.
- Later, we return to out series called Snap Chats, where we'll discuss a photo of a lion dance performed by the UF Chinese American Student Association.