The AI² Center – Hans Van Oostrum, Director

This episode features the Artificial Intelligence Academic Initiative Center, also known as the AI² (AI squared) Center. It is the hub for AI-enhanced learning opportunities at the University of Florida and beyond. In 2022, the University established centralized leadership of AI academic efforts via the establishment of the Center. Its goal is to help train an AI-ready workforce by coordinating AI academic programs and certificate development, organizing AI seminars and conferences, sharing knowledge and resources, partnering with UF, other Florida and SEC universities and private industry, overseeing UF’s Quality Enhancement Plan and managing the AI Learning Academy.

Dr. Hans van Oostrum, the new director of AI², shares Information on the Center and its annual summit in Orlando. The event will be from March 29 through April 1 and brings together university leaders, faculty researchers and experts from around the U.S. to learn how to integrate AI into higher education teaching and learning.

AI² Center

University of Florida

ai.ufl.edu

