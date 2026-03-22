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Tell Me About It

The AI² Center – Hans Van Oostrum, Director

By Sue Wagner
Published March 22, 2026 at 7:30 AM EDT
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Sue Wagner and Hans Van Oostrum in the WUFT-FM studio.
Matt Abramson
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UF AI² Center
Sue Wagner and Hans Van Oostrum
Show Notes
Show Notes

This episode features the Artificial Intelligence Academic Initiative Center, also known as the AI² (AI squared) Center. It is the hub for AI-enhanced learning opportunities at the University of Florida and beyond. In 2022, the University established centralized leadership of AI academic efforts via the establishment of the Center. Its goal is to help train an AI-ready workforce by coordinating AI academic programs and certificate development, organizing AI seminars and conferences, sharing knowledge and resources, partnering with UF, other Florida and SEC universities and private industry, overseeing UF’s Quality Enhancement Plan and managing the AI Learning Academy.

Dr. Hans van Oostrum, the new director of AI², shares Information on the Center and its annual summit in Orlando. The event will be from March 29 through April 1 and brings together university leaders, faculty researchers and experts from around the U.S. to learn how to integrate AI into higher education teaching and learning.

AI² Center
University of Florida
ai.ufl.edu

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
See stories by Sue Wagner
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