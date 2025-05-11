UF College of Nursing Dean Shakira Henderson

Shakira Henderson

This episode features University of Florida College of Nursing Dean Shakira Henderson and the College's new Elevate 2029 strategic plan. The tenets of the plan – CARE, LEAD, and INSPIRE – were determined after months of dedicated collaboration and rigorous analysis, both internally and externally, to chart a course toward making the nursing college the best in the nation. Since its founding in 1956, it has been a pioneer in nursing producing caring, well-prepared nurses and nursing leaders who seek to find innovative solutions for the field of nursing. It also offered Florida’s first nurse practitioner programs and first Ph.D. in Nursing Science program.

Dean Henderson is passionate about the Elevate 2029 plan, and with all of the resources of the state’s flagship university her fingertips, she is focused on setting a standard for excellence when it comes to innovative education, technological resources, dynamic research and quality patient care