Michael Presley Bobbitt, “Godspeed, Cedar Key”

This episode features the Michael Presley Bobbitt, playwright, entrepreneur, clam farmer, Cedar Key’s official Clambassador and now novelist. His book, Godspeed, Cedar Key, has been described By Kirkus Reviews “as a propulsive, character-driven post-apocalyptic ride, and a brutal tale of survival with a refreshingly kaleidoscopic perspective.” The novel follows the tiny island of Cedar Key as it survives a global nuclear holocaust. Along the way, 180 years of the island's oral history is told and the islanders survive by leaning on community and the example of their ancestors." Bobbitt said this the first of many novels he will write when he is not clam farming, assisting with weather reports during hurricane and raising funds the Cedar Key School.

Bobbitt shares information on his life experiences, his clambassador adventures and his love and admiration for the people of Cedar Key. Bobbitt’s book will be featured at a special public book signing on Monday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Lynx Bookstore at 601 Main Street in Gainesville.

bobbittopolis@gmail.com

Book Signing:

Monday, Jan. 20 from 6 to 7 p.m.

The Lynx Bookstore

601 South Main Street

Gainesville