Boil water advisory issued for several Marion County communities following water main break

WUFT
Published July 21, 2025 at 4:11 PM EDT

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WUFT News) — A precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for several communities in southwest Marion County after a water main break occurred Monday morning.

County officials issued the advisory for residents in the JB Ranch, Majestic Oaks, and State Road 200 corridor, urging them to boil water for at least one minute before consumption, cooking, or brushing teeth. The advisory may remain in place for several days as crews work to resolve the issue and conduct water quality testing.

The affected neighborhoods include:
Bent Tree, Boyd Plaza, Brookhaven, Cherrywood, Cherrywood Estates, Copperleaf, Freedom Commons, Freedom Crossings, Graystone, Hardwood Trails, Jasmine Park, JB Ranch, Laurel Commons, Liberty Village, Majestic Oaks, Meadow Glen, Oak Trace Villas, Ocala Crossing South, Pidgeon Park, Pioneer Ranch, Sun Country, and The Oaks.
