Tell Me About It

Cedar Key Shark Swim

By Sue Wagner
Published August 4, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
This episode features the third annual Cedar Key Shark Swim happening on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at noon. The 0.42 mile swim from the island of Atsena Otie to Cedar Key during low tide attracts participants from all over Florida and the southeast. Proceeds will benefit the Cedar Key School, the only school on the island open to students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Participants can swim the route or use non-powered accessories including floaties, rafts and whacky inflatables. The event also includes shark conservation awareness presentations and continues to build the legacy of this unique community event.

Michael Pressley Bobbitt, event coordinator and self-proclaimed Clambassador of Cedar Key, shares details on the Cedar Key Shark Swim and how the yearly cultural event is educational, beneficial for the school and a time for costumes, floats and silly fellowship that will strengthen the community bonds that mean so much to Gulf island residents.

Clam boats will line the course to offer rest stops for those who need breaks along the way. The U.S. Coast Guard and FWC will provide additional safety resources. Ferry rides to Atsena Otie will be provided to participants at no charge.

Cedar Key Shark Swim
Cedar Key Shark Swim
Cedar Key Shark Swim
Cedar Key Shark Swim
Cedar Key Shark Swim
Cedar Key Shark Swim
Cedar Key Shark Swim
Cedar Key Shark Swim
Third Annual Cedar Key Shark Swim
August 10 | Noon
0.42 swim from Atsena Otie to Cedar Key
cedarkeysharkswim.com

