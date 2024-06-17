LifeSouth Community Blood Center 50th Anniversary

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, a not-for-profit blood bank incorporated in Florida and headquartered in Gainesville, is featured this week. The blood bank, formerly known as Civitan Regional Blood Center, is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary and serves over 125 hospitals in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. LifeSouth’s mission is to provide a safe blood supply that meets or exceeds the needs in each community they serve, and to provide a variety of services in support of ongoing and emerging blood and transfusion-related activities. All donors receive a free cholesterol test and all blood collected is distributed to local hospitals.

Laura Bialeck, LifeSouth District Community Development Coordinator, shares information on the history of the organization, the process of making a blood donation and how to schedule a blood drive for an organization or school. She also clears up some myths in regard to donation eligibility - you can donate if you’ve received a tattoo and if you have traveled to Europe recently or in the past few years. A LifeSouth Bloodmobile will be onsite at WUFT’s FANFARES & FIREWORKS.

LifeSouth Community Blood Center

Gainesville locations:

4039 Newberry Road

1221 NE 13th Street

888-795-2707

contact@lifesouth.org

Website: www.lifesouth.org/

Facebook: @lifesouth

Instagram: @lifesouth