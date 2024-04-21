Peaceful Paths 50 Years of Hope with Art

This episode features the art exhibit “Hope Works: A Celebration of Peaceful Paths 50 Years of Saving Lives and Creating Change.” Over the past 50 years, Peaceful Paths has worked to develop comprehensive residential and outreach programs that save lives and create change for survivors. Services are free, confidential, and trauma-informed. Using an empowerment-based model, they work with every survivor where they are to offer safety, support, and a path to self-sufficiency.

To celebrate this milestone, Peaceful Paths is presenting a public exhibition of artwork on loan from local artists, collectors, survivors, and youth makers. Over 20 works will be for sale, along with an exhibit catalog and notecards.

Peaceful Paths Chief Executive Officer Theresa Beachy and Chief Financial Officer Erica Merrell share information on the services they provide, their need for donations and volunteers and the 50th anniversary art exhibit celebration.

www.peacefulpaths.org

Local helpline: 352-377-8255