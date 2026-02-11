Alyssa Britton-Harr
Alyssa is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
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The Ichetucknee Yoga Club and Nature Retreat hosted a highway cleanup along U.S. Highway 27 and Southwest Junction Road in Columbia County on Saturday, marking the beginning of a two-year commitment to keep local roadways clean.
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The League of Women Voters hosted a candidate forum on Saturday for the three candidates vying for Alachua City Commission Seat 3.
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U.S. Bank court documents show that The Oaks Mall is under receivership after its owners at Brookfield Properties have failed to repay the remaining $78 million balance on a 2012 loan.