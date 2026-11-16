Gainesville Police Chief calls for oversight on youth as homicide rate climbs

In Gainesville, there's been an increase in homicides this year. Police Chief Nelson Moya held a press conference talking about it last week.

The city said it's recorded 11 homicides this year — compared to five homicides for all of last year. Moya said preventing gun violence starts with engaging with young people. He added families, schools and communities all have a role to play.

"We need close oversight over our youth. We need all of those that touch the lives of youth to truly, if you're doing it already, stay connected and double down on that effort," Moya said.

The chief said there are prevention resources in the community, including Impact GNV, a community engagement initiative; the Police Athletic League, which offers after-school and aftercare programs; and school resource officers.

Moya also said a community-wide effort will help the city as it works to address the increase in homicides.