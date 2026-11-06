UF graduates make double compared to high school graduates, study finds

University of Florida graduates make at least more than double what a high school graduate makes.

Earlier this year, a national education research group looked at earnings after graduation for colleges and universities nationwide.

HEA Group claims its data set is the first of its kind. It tracks earnings of graduates alongside earnings from people with high school diplomas alone.

HEA founder Michael Itzkowitz said colleges are supposed to ensure that their graduates are making more than a typical high school graduate.

"We actually saw about 4,400 programs to where the majority of graduates were earning $50,000 or more than their high school peers. And if we look at $25,000 more, we can see almost 4 out of 10 college programs that are earning $25,000 more just within a few years after leaving college," he said.

In Florida, the median income of high school diploma holders is about $32,000 a year. All of the analyzed degrees at the UF and Santa Fe College exceeded that high school median.

UF had a median income of about $66,000 across 72 degrees analyzed.

Santa Fe sat lower with a median income of about $54,000 across 12 degrees analyzed.

Itzkowitz said he would have used this data set when he was enrolled at UF, where he changed his degree three times.

"I would argue that anyone who steps onto a university or college campus for four years, they would probably want to earn more than if they hadn't gone in the first place," he explained.

While money matters, Itzkowitz also said there is more than just economics at play when looking at earnings post-graduation.

Itzkowitz added that some professions, like teaching, are societally underpaid but an education degree is still providing value.