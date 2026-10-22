Gainesville toxic waste site may be one step closer to final cleanup

In Gainesville, a story that started around 40 years ago seems to be coming to a final chapter.

The location is the old Cabot-Koppers facility on NW 23rd Avenue. It was designated as a superfund site in 1983 and, according to the EPA, is contaminated with toxic waste. Last night, the EPA and the property owner, Beazer Property, held an open house.

Some of the cleanup work that's reportedly already been done includes removal of contaminated soil and better stormwater drainage.

The next stage will be a nearly 65-foot circular wall buried that stretches nearly a mile. The cleanup is being conducted by Beazer, and under EPA oversight.

WUFT’s David Caine attended the open house and spoke with residents - who seem concerned for their neighborhood. He begins by speaking with Meghan Arias, the project manager with the EPA.

From here, environmental officials say residents will start to notice areas being cleared. This includes continually monitoring air and noise. The Environmental Protection Department in Alachua County says residential homes will not be built on the property. The underground wall is scheduled to be finished in the early summer of next year — almost 45 years after it was first designated as a superfund site.