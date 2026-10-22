EPA outlines next phase of Cabot-Koppers cleanup in Gainesville

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Gainesville residents learned about a new phase of the cleanup at the Cabot-Koppers Superfund Site on Wednesday. The site has had decades of industrial activity contaminating soil and groundwater.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) held an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. at the former Koppers facility, 200 NW 23rd Ave. The open house was held for EPA representatives, county officials, city officials and engineers to provide updates on cleanup efforts, explain future construction activities, present visual aids and answer questions from residents in Gainesville and the surrounding area.

The project is expected to continue into mid-2027, with work planned into 2030 in different phases. The construction includes a 5,300-foot underground barrier that is designed to prevent groundwater from being contaminated.

Christopher Gilbert, hazardous materials program manager for the Alachua County Environmental Protection Department, said the barrier represents a significant step toward fixing one of the site's long environmental challenges.

"It's not gonna eliminate the contamination, but it's gonna lock it in place, so it doesn't move," Gilbert said.

The site is approximately 140-acre and consists of two former industrial properties. The industrial properties included Koppers and Cabot. The Koppers property was a wood-treatment plant from 1916 to 2009, and the Cabot property was used for pine tar and other manufacturing operations from 1910 to 1967.

Gilbert said both facilities were part of the issue of contamination through their operations, including the use of wastewater lagoons.

According to an EPA fact sheet provided, historical operations contaminated soil, sediment and groundwater. There were substances at the former Koppers facility, including benzene, pentachlorophenol, certain metals and dioxin. Previous cleanup efforts included removing contaminated soil from 100 nearby properties and replacing it with clean soil.

The underground barrier is known as a “slurry wall,” said Gilbert. The barrier is going to extend approximately 5,300 feet around the containment area and reach about 65 feet underground.

Gilbert said the structure is similar to an upside-down container that is placed into the ground. The wall is designed to keep contaminated groundwater within the area while treatment continues.

Beazer East Inc., which owns the former Koppers property, is responsible for carrying out the cleanup under an agreement with the EPA.

The EPA expects stormwater pipe installation to begin in December. At the end of June 2027, the city's former Municipal Storage Yard should be cleared of soil piles, with a new containment wall and drainage system installed.

Residents raised concerns about tree removal and whether contamination could reach Gainesville's Murphree well field.

"Residents are concerned about the tree clearing, which is understandable," said Megan Arias, the EPA's project manager. "They're also concerned about the groundwater contamination and whether it's getting into the Murphree well field."

Arias said groundwater sampling is underway to check whether contamination is spreading beyond the property.

Construction at the site will include vegetation clearing, increased truck activity, drainage improvements and contaminated soil moved. Nearby residents near the site may notice activity from the site.

“We do not anticipate any road access issues for nearby residents," said Patti Ghezzi, a public affairs specialist for the EPA.

The EPA has indicated that dust and noise monitoring is going to be implemented on the construction site.

"A monitoring program has been developed that uses real-time detection for immediate safety and grab samples for laboratory verification of compliance with EPA, Florida Department of Environmental Protection, and City of Gainesville requirements," Ghezzi said.

Construction work will take place during the daylight hours Monday through Friday, with Saturday if necessary.

Arias said discussions between the Florida Department of Transportation and the party are responsible for the previous delays.

"I don't foresee any more delays," Arias said.

Groundwater extraction, treatment and monitoring will continue after the containment wall is installed. There will be monitoring and sampling for the barrier performance after installation.

"And of course, if data came back showing something different, then they would have to reassess everything and possibly come up with another phase," Gilbert said.

The EPA plans to install an impermeable cap over the containment wall and soil that covers other areas of the former Koppers property.

“This work will be designed after the current work is completed and is anticipated to be completed in 2030," Ghezzi said.

There have been regular meetings with members of the Stephen Foster neighborhood and EPA, city and county officials who participate to stay informed about cleanup activities.

Residents who have concerns during construction can report them to the Alachua County Environmental Protection Department. Gilbert said the department follows up with complainants and provides updates until their cases are closed.

"We contact back to the individual who reports the complaint," Gilbert said. "And again, we give a status update when it's finally closed."

Residents can find project updates and groundwater monitoring results on the EPA'shttps://www.epa.gov/superfund/cabot-koppersCabot/Koppers Superfund Site website.

"Community feedback will help EPA improve its ongoing communication and engagement efforts," Ghezzi said.

