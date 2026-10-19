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Arc of Bradford County hosts annual Fall Festival

WUFT | By Sara Dhorasoo
Published October 19, 2026 at 12:48 PM EDT
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In Starke, the 22nd annual Fall Festival kicked off this weekend.

It's a family friendly event with pumpkin carving, face painting and what they call "The Legendary Cow Patty Bingo."

It's sponsored by charity the Arc of Bradford County, and the festival benefits people with disabilities.

Their CEO is John Williams. WUFT's Sara Dhorasoo spoke with Williams recently about the festival and what people can expect when if they go.
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Sara Dhorasoo
Sara Dhorasoo is a reporter who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Sara Dhorasoo

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