UF ends contract allowing Krisha Lunch on campus, group's adviser says

Gainesville's local Krishna House has served lunch on the University of Florida campus for over 50 years.

But last week, UF ended the contract allowing the group to do so.

That's according to an email sent to the senior adviser of Gainesville's Krishna House — Bob Cohen.

WUFT's Ailee Shanes sat down with Cohen, to talk about how we got to this point, and how the organization is moving forward.

WUFT reached out to the University of Florida, but they said they have no further comment.