Dengue fever case reported in Citrus County, department of health says

The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County confirmed a case of locally acquired dengue fever, a mosquito-borne infection.

Dengue fever presents as a flu-like illness, characterized by severe muscle aches, joint pain, fever and, occasionally, rashes. There are usually no respiratory complications with symptoms starting within 15 days of a mosquito bite.

The fever is not contagious and is transmitted by the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti, better known as the yellow fever mosquito.

DOH-Citrus suggests taking basic precautions like wearing protective clothing. That could include loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts and pants. The department also encourages people to use insect repellants. The DOH also recommends ensuring indoor environments are controlled through the repair of damaged screens and the draining of any collected sprinkler or rainwater.

Both DOH-Citrus and Citrus County Mosquito Control are coordinating treatment efforts such as truck fogging, aerial larvicide and ground inspections for breeding locations. They will continue statewide surveillance for other mosquito-borne illnesses and ask residents to report dead birds to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission.

More information is available on the department's mosquito prevention webpage and the weekly mosquito-borne illness surveillance reports. If you have any symptoms, see a doctor.