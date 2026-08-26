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Dengue fever case reported in Citrus County, department of health says

WUFT | By Emma Salcedo
Published August 26, 2026 at 4:39 PM EDT
mosquito
A female yellow fever mosquito (Aedes aegypti) feeds on human skin. The species, along with the Asian tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus), spread Zika, a virus that University of Florida assistant professor of medical entomology Barry Alto is hoping to fight through better detection. (Photo courtesy UF's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences)

In a news release, the department said it appears the infection was contracted locally. Here's how to keep yourself — and your family — safe.

The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County confirmed a case of locally acquired dengue fever, a mosquito-borne infection.

Dengue fever presents as a flu-like illness, characterized by severe muscle aches, joint pain, fever and, occasionally, rashes. There are usually no respiratory complications with symptoms starting within 15 days of a mosquito bite.

The fever is not contagious and is transmitted by the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti, better known as the yellow fever mosquito.

DOH-Citrus suggests taking basic precautions like wearing protective clothing. That could include loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts and pants. The department also encourages people to use insect repellants. The DOH also recommends ensuring indoor environments are controlled through the repair of damaged screens and the draining of any collected sprinkler or rainwater.

Both DOH-Citrus and Citrus County Mosquito Control are coordinating treatment efforts such as truck fogging, aerial larvicide and ground inspections for breeding locations. They will continue statewide surveillance for other mosquito-borne illnesses and ask residents to report dead birds to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission.

More information is available on the department's mosquito prevention webpage and the weekly mosquito-borne illness surveillance reports. If you have any symptoms, see a doctor.
Tags
Health and Science healthMosquitoesmedicalsafetyCitrus CountyNorth Central Florida
Emma Salcedo
Emma is a reporter who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Emma Salcedo

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