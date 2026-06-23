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Lost a tooth? It may not be gone forever, UF dentist says

WUFT | By Samantha Vetere
Published June 23, 2026 at 10:36 AM EDT
Three rows of people smiling, showing off their teeth.
Julia Eiglarsh/WUFT News

School's out for the summer, but with the well earned break, it means kids have some extra time on their hands. That could also mean occasional bumps and bruises.

No one ever plans for an accident, but UF dental expert Andre Reis is spreading awareness on how to approach serious dental injuries. In many cases, a lost or broken tooth can be saved, he said.

" People think that the teeth cannot be re-bonded back. People just toss the tooth because they think it's trash that cannot be used, but it can be used," Reis explained. "Just try to find the parts and bring it to the dental office. Many times they can be re-bonded."

Reis added parents should not disregard their children's teeth, even if they’re baby teeth.

He said trauma on a baby tooth can affect the permanent one coming in, depending on the intrusion.

For precaution, Reis advised parents be aware of their children's surroundings, avoid rough playing and, depending on the activity, wear mouth guards.
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Samantha Vetere
Samantha is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Samantha Vetere

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