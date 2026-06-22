Mosquito activity expected to rise during summer months

Mosquito activity is expected to rise as summer storms move through North Central Florida.

UF experts say warm temperatures and rainfall create ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes.

Even small amounts of water left behind after rain can lead to more mosquitoes.

Eva Buckner studies mosquitoes at the University of Florida.

"So, source reduction which is dumping out any place that might hold water in around your house once a week, that's going to be like the first step I always recommend," Buckner said. "That way you're not creating the mosquitoes yourself."

And Buckner says mosquitoes only need a bottle cap of water to develop.

She recommends using repellents, wearing loose-fitting sleeves, and keeping a portable fan on yourself to prevent them from landing on you.

Mosquito season runs from late spring to fall, peaking in the summer months of June & July.